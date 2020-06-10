Murder in the Outback uncovers eyewitness claims Peter Falconio is still alive – theories and what they saw

Documentary collection Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller, which has aired on Channel Four each night time since Sunday, is choosing aside the particulars of the true story of Peter Falconio‘s disappearance in 2001 and uncovering startling new proof in a case that gripped the world.

Falconio was travelling by way of the Australian outback along with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, when, in response to Lees, a driver stopped them as if to counsel there was an issue with their automobile. Lees says the man shot Falconio whereas the pair inspected the automobile’s exhaust, and tried to tie her up, however she escaped.

We already heard doubt solid upon Bradley John Murdoch’s conviction for murdering Falconio and now there is even a suggestion the Yorkshire traveller might still be alive.

Peter Falconio sighting

Then we discovered two witnesses declare to have seen Falconio days after his look. Robert Brown and Melissa Kendall consider the backpacker is still alive after seeing him in Bourke, a distant city in New South Wales, 2,000km from the place he went lacking.

“I’m 200 p.c positive it was Peter Falconio,” mentioned Brown in the documentary. “I’ll bear any lie detector take a look at, something anyone needs me to. I used to be a metre away from him.”

Strolling the cameras by way of what occurred he mentioned: “I used to be studying the race outcomes in the paper and I heard the door squeak, and Melissa was on the different aspect and she’s yelling out to me.

“She yelled at me once more and then the subsequent minute she turned the paper over and on the entrance web page there was an image of a gentleman down in the backside right-hand nook and she tapped it.

“I put the paper down and walked round the nook and then bang I’m trying straight at this bloke I saw in the paper. I used to be type of in shock.”

He then added: “I didn’t go to the police right away as a result of it was none of my enterprise.

Melissa mentioned: “I personally consider he is alive, the place he is I don’t know.” She additionally defined that the police came upon about the ‘sighting’ when an officer overheard her speaking to a colleague in her former office.

The life insurance coverage principle

The documentary additionally revealed that one in every of Falconio’s colleagues had come ahead to the Australian authorities anonymously, to counsel that he could have faked his personal demise.

“There is little doubt in my thoughts that Peter Falconio is able to finishing up the rip-off,” mentioned the unnamed good friend. “I’d not be in the least bit shocked if he tried to defraud a life insurance coverage coverage only for the cash. Earlier than he went away he informed me he had taken out a coverage.”

In the assertion, he describes himself as a good friend of Peter’s and says he was known as ‘dodgy Peter’ as a result of “he was at all times scamming”.

Falconio’s physique has by no means been discovered, leaving some folks believing there may very well be fact to the principle he is still alive.

Former defence lawyer Andrew Fraser defined the ‘good friend’ and colleague mentioned Peter joked about folks attempting to rip-off the firm he labored for. The Australian police have discounted the principle that Peter faked his personal demise.

A former journalist who lined the case mentioned: “There’s no means a son might have faked his personal demise and maintained his absence for thus lengthy figuring out that his household had been so upset.

“That proves to me that the insurance coverage rip-off allegation was maybe unfounded.”

Murdoch stays in jail for Peter’s homicide and the assault on Joanne Lees in 2005. He plead not responsible and maintains he is harmless.

Peter’s physique is still lacking, with the prosecution counting on a small little bit of DNA on Joanne Lees’ t-shirt that matched Murdoch’s.

Murdoch was recognized with most cancers final yr selling the police to aim to get a confession lastly in trade for shifting him to a jail nearer to his household.

Murdoch can apply for parole from 2033 but when he doesn’t reveal the location of Peter’s physique his utility will likely be denied.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller concludes tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.