Murder in the Outback – what’s the true story behind the Channel 4 documentary?

New Channel 4 documentary Murder in the Outback is reopening the case of British backpacker Peter Falconio, who went lacking in the Australian outback in 2001.

Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of his homicide in 2005, however Falconio’s physique has ever been discovered.

It was a story that dominated headlines round the world at the time and Channel 4’s four-part documentary is being billed as “one among the most detailed re-investigations ever mounted”.

So what truly occurred on that fateful night time?

Who was Peter Falconio?

Peter was a British backpacker from Hepworth in West Yorkshire, whose disappearance in the Australian outback made the information in 2001. He was aged 28 at the time.

He met his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, in 1996 and so they lived collectively whereas he studied at Brighton College. In 2000, they packed their luggage for an unbelievable journey round the world, taking in nations like Nepal, Thailand and Cambodia, earlier than heading to Australia for his or her roadtrip by way of the outback.

What occurred to Peter Falconio?

The story begins with Peter’s girlfriend, Joanne Lees. On the 14th July 2001, the 27-year previous flagged down a truck on a quiet a part of the Stuart Freeway in Central Australia. She was deeply distressed, explaining that she and Peter had been attacked on the street. She believed Peter had been shot, however she had been capable of escape their attackers.

The couple had been on a street journey for eight months, and have been travelling throughout the outback in their camper van collectively. Joanne recounted the night’s occasions to ITV interviewer Martin Bashir in 2002 and defined that they have been driving in the pitch black, on abandoned roads, when a automotive began following them. They needed the automotive to overhaul nevertheless it drove up alongside them and the driver gestured at the couple to tug over to the facet of the street.

Joanne remembers Peter going to the again of the automotive with the different driver, the place they have been analyzing the exhaust pipe. Peter requested her to rev the engine, as if making an attempt to repair the automotive, however then there was a bang, which Joanne later thought was the sound of Peter being shot. Joanne says the subsequent factor she knew was the stranger at the automotive door pointing a gun at her.

The person threatened her, tied her palms behind her again, and tried to abduct her, however she managed to get away and conceal in the grass till, hours later, she was capable of flag down a passer-by in a truck, who drove her to close by Barrow Creek.

Who’s Bradley John Murdoch?



Fairfax Media by way of Getty Photos



It took a very long time for anybody to be convicted of the assault – in truth, the enormous police manhunt went on for 16 months. A tip-off lastly led to the arrest of Bradley John Murdoch, described as a “small-time drug runner”. He denied the expenses however was sentenced to life imprisonment for homicide, though Peter’s physique was by no means discovered.

Murdoch appealed towards his conviction a number of instances, nevertheless it was upheld and he’s at present serving life imprisonment – he shall be eligible for parole in 2032, when he shall be aged 74.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller airs on Sunday seventh June on Channel 4 at 9:15pm. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV information.