Murder of Leandro Lo in Brazil: the images of the agony and fury of the Jiu Jitsu fighters who surrounded a police station

A night with friends ended in the worst way for him. World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lowho was shot in the head after leading an argument with a person while enjoying a concert at the Sirio Club in the city of São Paulo.

According to witnesses who were at the scene, the alleged murderer would be Lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozoa 30-year-old officer of the Militarized Police of the city of São Paulo, who after fleeing at first, appeared before his superiors at the Corregiduría of the corporation and he was immediately arrested as a suspect in the crime.

According to those present, the officer who at that time was dressed in civilian clothes and seemed to be intoxicated He managed to wriggle out of an armlock Lo had put on him to try to calm him down and wordlessly drew his gun.

As authorities began to investigate the case, users on social networks continue to provide information and recreating the night in question through videos and images. In a recording it was possible to see the moment in which the eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion in five different categories He was being removed from the scene on a stretcher and totally unconscious.

Leandro Lo was eight times world champion in five different categories

Another user contributed a film from the outside of the nightclub. In her the screams, the desperation and the shoves stood out while the medical personnel entered the fighter in the ambulance that was going to transport him to the hospital.

Finally, hours after those sequences, the family was going to report that Leandro Lo had been diagnosed with brain death suffering a lethal bullet impact. After the official announcement, athletes and friends of the victim immediately went to the gates of Police District 17.

According to the local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, more than 40 people attended the place to receive the policeman suspected of having killed the renowned São Paulo martial artist.

“Justice!”, “assassin” and “Jiu-Jitsu united, we will never be defeated”, were the screams that could be heard at the gates of the police complex. The fury of those present exploded when a vehicle arrived in which Oliveira Velozo was supposed to be. Automatically the crowd rushed at the car and that’s when the authorities decided to act.

The police clashed with the protesters at the door of the police station



In another video, which went viral through the social network of Twitterit was possible to see the moment in which Police began using pepper spray to disperse protesters. Minutes later, a lawyer appeared on the premises as a defender of the Military Police but refused to speak to the press, who were already working on the scene.

After surrendering of his own free will, the alleged murderer was placed under provisional arrest for 30 days while the case is being investigated, after an order issued by the São Paulo Court of Justice.

Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo had a history having been involved in similar incidents. The October 27, 2017 He was accused by other police officers of assault and contempt in another nightclub. According to the complaint in the 1st Audit of Military Justice, Velozo he punched another officer of lower hierarchical rank.

“At one point, the soldier moved away from the defendant and stretched out his arm, with the clear intention of keeping him at a distance. At that moment, the lieutenant (Velozo) punched the soldier in the arm. The accused threw another punch, with the aim of hitting the soldier in the face”, communicated a part of the complaint report. Despite the fact that the Public Ministry sentenced the lieutenant for violence and contempt, ended up being acquitted of both charges.

The latest information on the case of the murder of Leandro Lo maintains that the athlete will be veiled this Monday at the Morumbi Cemetery (San Pablo) in a private act, while the case began to be officially investigated by the authorities.

