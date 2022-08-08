Murder of the Jiu Jitsu world champion: the chilling hypothesis of Leandro Lo’s mother

The world of sport does not come out of the shock after the murder of the Brazilian Leander Loeight times world champion Jiu Jitsu, in a room where a party was taking place in the city of São Paulo. The defendant is Lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozoa 30-year-old Militarized Police officer, who was arrested after appearing before his superiors at the corporation’s Corregiduría, after escaping from the crime scene.

After being shot in the head, the athlete was transferred to a hospital, where brain death was diagnosed. “The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us materially. We offer homage and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world,” the Brazilian Confederation of Jiu-Jitsu Sport (CBJJE) said in a statement.

According to the local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, more than 40 people attended the gates of the 17th Police District to receive the accused of having killed the renowned São Paulo martial artist. “Justice!”, “assassin” and “Jiu-Jitsu united, we will never be defeated”, were the screams that thundered and gave way to the fury of those present that exploded when a vehicle arrived in which Oliveira Velozo was supposedly. Automatically the crowd rushed on the car and the authorities were forced to act: they repressed, using pepper spray, to disperse the protest.

The police clashed with the protesters at the door of the police station



The effervescence grew with the passing of the hours before the emergence of new details of the murder. According to the witnesses, everything started from a discussion between Lo and Oliveira Velozo, the police officer would have taken a bottle from the table where the athlete was with friends and relatives without permission.

The fight was raising his temperature and, after the blows and shoves, the officer shot him in the head. Videos of moments after the attack even came to light, in which the screams, the desperation and the pushing stand out while the medical personnel enter the fighter in the ambulance that was going to transport him to the hospital.

Fátima Lo, mother of the victim, provided a chilling hypothesis about the murder, in statements to The globe. What if it wasn’t a classic bar argument that escalated to a tragic outcome? “That person knew him, because he also practices jiu jitsu. He went there to kill him, no question, but we don’t know why.”the woman recounted.

Were there pending accounts between the two? The narration of a member of Lo’s inner circle supports the theory that there was something more: “After the provocation of the bottle, Leandro immobilized the policeman to calm him down. And this one, when he was leaving, turned around and shot him at close range.”. The witnesses also noted that the murderer was in a “drunk state.”

Transfer of the Jiu Jitsu fighter

