Murder of UNC student bludgeoned to death in 2012 remains unsolved



Faith Hedgepeth used to be overwhelmed to loss of life with an empty liquor bottle inside the early morning hours of September 7, 2012, at her off-campus condominium shut to Chapel Hill, North Carolina after returning from a nightclub. She used to be a junior on the School of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Native American tribe. Male DNA used to be found on the scene, nevertheless her killer hasn’t ever been found. The Chapel Hill Police Division is investigating.