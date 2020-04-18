Murder of UNC student bludgeoned to death in 2012 remains unsolved



Faith Hedgepeth used to be crushed to dying with an empty liquor bottle throughout the early morning hours of September 7, 2012, at her off-campus rental shut to Chapel Hill, North Carolina after coming back from a nightclub. She used to be a junior on the Faculty of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Native American tribe. Male DNA used to be found on the scene, nevertheless her killer hasn’t ever been found. The Chapel Hill Police Division is investigating.