Murderer’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is unfastened to obtain on PC for a restricted time

“3 Assassins, 3 tales, one Creed”. Ubisoft offers away this week the spin-off trilogy of its a success saga.

If a couple of mins in the past we celebrated the tenth anniversary of THQ Nordic by means of downloading Outcast totally free on PC, now we do the similar however with Ubisoft’s 35-year historical past, which permits us so as to add to our pc libraries Murderer’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, a compilation with the 3 2.5D action-adventure video video games of the saga introduced now greater than 5 years in the past.

“3 Assassins, 3 tales, a Creed. Reside the adventures of 3 mythical Assassins and accompany them of their seek for revenge, reimbursement and redemption”, they promote from Ubisoft, inviting us to obtain the pack ahead of November 12.

Asassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy offers get right of entry to to Murderer’s Creed Chronicles: China, Murderer’s Creed Chronicles: India and Murderer’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, each and every with its corresponding research in 3-D Video games for many who wish to know extra, and had been born on the time as a brand new type of play this veteran collection that still allowed customers to commute to new puts within the franchise.

Every online game additionally provides its personal arsenal and tale, even if the 3 adventures have a commonplace narrative thread that the participant can uncover with their enjoyment.

The luck of Asassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Because the release of Murderer’s Creed Chronicles, the franchise has had different very a success releases in its primary collection, the newest Murderer’s Creed: Valhalla, the second one maximum successful sport for Ubisoft in its 35-year historical past. A couple of days in the past, it additionally offered a brand new content material roadmap looking for proceeding its superb industrial efficiency in those coming months.

