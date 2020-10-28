‘Murderer’s Creed’ Live-Action Netflix Series in Development

An “Murderer’s Creed” live-action sequence is at present in improvement at Netflix, Selection has discovered.

The sequence is a part of a deal between Netflix and online game firm Ubisoft to develop content material primarily based on the best-selling online game franchise. The deal will embrace live-action, animated, and anime sequence. The search is at present on for a showrunner for the primary sequence, with Ubisoft Movie & Tv’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik set to function govt producers.

“For greater than 10 years, tens of millions of followers around the globe have helped form the ‘Murderer’s Creed’ model into an iconic franchise,” stated Altman, head of Ubisoft Movie & Tv – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an ‘Murderer’s Creed’ sequence with Netflix and we look ahead to growing the following saga in the ‘Murderer’s Creed’ universe.”

“Murderer’s Creed” first debuted in 2007 and have become an prompt hit, with over 155 million copies of the assorted titles in the franchise having been bought thus far. The open world video games discover the warfare between the rival secret orders of the Assassins and the Templars as they use superior machines to entry the genetic recollections of Assassins in totally different intervals of the previous to trace down highly effective artifacts referred to as Items of Eden.

“We’re excited to associate with Ubisoft and produce to life the wealthy, multilayered storytelling that ‘Murderer’s Creed’ is beloved for,” stated Peter Friedlander, vice chairman of unique sequence at Netflix. “From its breathtaking historic worlds and large international attraction as top-of-the-line promoting online game franchises of all time, we’re dedicated to rigorously crafting epic and thrilling leisure primarily based on this distinct IP and supply a deeper dive for followers and our members around the globe to take pleasure in.”

Ought to the venture transfer forward, it could not be the primary live-action “Murderer’s Creed” venture to hit the display. A movie adaptation starring Michael Fassbender was launched in 2016. It went on to gross over $240 million worldwide in opposition to a reported price range of $125 million.

That is additionally not the primary venture Ubisoft has introduced with Netflix in latest months. In July, Selection completely reported that the businesses had partnered on a “Splinter Cell” anime sequence hailing from “John Wick” author Derek Kolstad. Ubisoft and Netflix are additionally at present engaged on the movie “The Division” starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, whereas the streamer has aired 4 seasons of the Ubisoft animated sequence “Rabbids Invasion.” Elsewhere, Ubisoft additionally produces the live-action Apple sequence “Mythic Quest.”