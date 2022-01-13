Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment Formally Introduced For Nintendo Transfer – Unlock Date And Particular Options

Ubisoft has introduced that Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment (que incluye Murderer’s Creed 2, Murderer’s Creed Brotherhood y Murderer’s Creed Revelations) shall be launched on Nintendo Transfer on February 17, 2022 for 39.99 euros.

Nintendo Transfer homeowners will quickly be capable to revel in the entire tale of Ezio Auditore da Firenze in a single whole bundle, and this assortment will take complete benefit of the functions of the Nintendo Transfer, together with progressed options like computer mode, HD Rumble, contact display screen interface and optimized HUD.

What is extra, all DLC content material shall be to be had within the assortment at the side of two shorts, Murderer’s Creed Lineage y Murderer’s Creed Embers, que “cross even deeper into Ezio’s tale.“

Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment first launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016.. It joins Murderer’s Creed III and Murderer’s Creed: The Rebellion Assortment (which incorporates Murderer’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Murderer’s Creed Rogue) as the one video games within the franchise to be had on the newest Nintendo console.

For extra at the saga, check out the newest knowledge on Murderer’s Creed Infinity, the brand new installment within the franchise this is stated to be totally on-line, will function a couple of historic settings, and can evolve through the years.