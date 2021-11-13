Murderer’s Creed Valhalla turns 365 days previous, and celebrates it by way of sharing those curious statistics

Ubisoft has launched quite a lot of items of knowledge that gamers have jointly reached.

This identical week this is a yr since Murderer’s Creed Valhalla got here into our lives. The name put us on the controls of the Vikings and going through other historic conflicts, and in fact that the guess does now not appear to have long past flawed for Ubisoft: it’s the second one sport that has generated probably the most advantages.

The corporate continues so as to add content material periodically, with a roadmap set to finish 2021, however nowadays it was once time to rejoice the anniversary. Because of this, they’ve printed some curious statistics with collective information gathered from the gamers’ video games.

A few of them are in point of fact stunning as a result of the prime collection of figures they care for, and we will be able to see since they’ve been killed 28,655,028,898 enemies in general, going via the truth that 77% of the participant’s deaths are because of battle (8% because of falls or 6% because of hearth) till attaining issues as concrete as that the ingesting sport has been performed 80 million occasions. If you wish to evaluate them in complete, you’ll be able to check out his put up at the professional site.

Along with those increasingly more commonplace statistics, on social networks customers were invited to take part in a competition to win a collector’s version. Celebrating the anniversary, they ask lovers to make an authentic put up about their enjoy in Valhalla.

Reviewing at a common stage this yr, the newest installment of the well known franchise as soon as once more concerned about RPG parts to finish its motion and its detailed open international. In our research of Murderer’s Creed Valhalla, we highlighted that it is aware of how you can as it should be take a look at its predecessors, even though this is a quite extra restrained than the 2 up to now posted.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Extra about: Murderer’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, and Murderer’s Creed.