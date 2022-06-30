Murders, mystery and a touch of film noir in the new from the creators of Sayonara: Wild Hearts

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was featured in the Nintendo Direct Mini and will be out on PC and Switch in 2023.

As they did with Sayonara: Wild Hearts, Simogo and Annapurna Interactive are once again joining forces with Lorelei and the Laser Eyesa new video game that was released this Tuesday at the Nintendo Direct Mini through the presentation trailer that you have on these lines.

It is a non-linear investigation and puzzle adventureIt is a non-linear adventure that puts us in the shoes of a woman investigating a old baroque manor house from somewhere in Central Europe looking for answers. On your way you will meet mysterious characters and unexpected situations to face in which it will be important to pay attention to details.

Simogo offers us a game of research and puzzles with an aesthetic that is initially reminiscent of film noir, although later some fanciful elements come into play in the form of lasers. For the rest, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes has confirmed its release on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

Before, and in fact very soon, Annapurna Interactive is preparing the launch on PC and PlayStation of Stray, the title starring a cat in a cyberpunk world that will go on sale on July 19, in addition to being part of the PS Plus catalog Premium from its release date.

