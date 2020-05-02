Murdochs’ News Corp. Taps Former CBS News Chief for Video Role – Variety

David Rhodes, the previous president of CBS News, has taken on a consulting function that may increase some eyebrows: He’s working once more for one of many Murdoch household’s information operations.

Rhodes is alleged to be engaged on an project associated to video for News U.Ok., the British working unit of News Corp., in response to an individual acquainted with the matter. The corporate declined to make executives out there for remark, and Rhodes didn’t reply instantly to a question asking about his work with the corporate. Rhodes beforehand served in a senior editorial function at Fox News Channel, which is owned by one other Murdoch household holding, Fox Company.

Rhodes has held a sequence of consulting roles since leaving CBS News in early 2019, and has additionally labored for Spotify and The Los Angeles Instances.

The New York Instances beforehand reported that Rhodes was working as a marketing consultant for News Corp., and recommended the transfer had spurred hypothesis that Rhodes could be thought-about for a job at Fox News Media, which is at present run by CEO Suzanne Scott. Beneath Ms. Scott, the corporate has moved rapidly into digital media and streaming video, whereas weathering an array of controversies over most of the declarations of Fox News Channel primetime opinion hosts and their overt assist of President Donald Trump.

There are different prime openings inside the Murdoch empire. Will Lewis, the previous CEO of Dow Jones, the writer of The Wall Avenue Journal, mentioned in April he would go away the corporate after his contract was not renewed.

Whereas at CBS News, Rhodes pressed to embrace digital video. Throughout his tenure, CBS News launched CBSN, an ad-supported streaming-video information outlet, and had staffers from its digital shops employees weekend broadcasts of the night information. He confronted headwinds as nicely: Rhodes made a number of expertise strikes at “CBS This Morning” and “CBS Night News” that had a job in rankings declines at these flagship packages. He was additionally recognized to conflict with a number of the CBS News expertise, together with former “CBS Night News” anchor and present “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, amongst others.