Murthal: 4 more dhabas sealed after Sukhdev and Garam Dharam, 14 employees found Corona positive

New Delhi: Just a few days ago, 75 employees of Amrik Sukhdev and Garam Dharam Dhabas in Murthal were sealed after being found Kovid positive. On Tuesday, Corona was wrecked and sealed on four more dhabas here. Four more dhabas here on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway have been closed. 14 employees of these dhabas were found to be corona positive.

Speaking to a news portal, one of the health officials said that the restaurant will be sealed and thoroughly cleaned until further orders. Last week, around 1,000 samples were taken from several eateries and around 100 tests were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, two famous dhabas adjoining Delhi were sealed after the employees of the place were found to be infected with Coronavirus on a large scale. These dhabas are located on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway and are quite popular for their food. Officials had reported that they were sealed on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said, at least 65 personnel of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba and 10 employees in Garam Dharam owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra have been found positive in the investigation of Kovid-19. Both of them are located in the famous Dhaba Murthal, which is located in Sonepat district of Haryana, about 50 km from Delhi and due to their popularity, there is always a crowd of people coming from far and wide.

Health workers collected samples of 300 workers working in Sukhdev Dhaba. Poonia said that a special drive was conducted in these dhabas on the highway.