Murthals have gone to eat ‘paratha’ so do Isolate as soon as possible or get COVID test done, know what is the reason …

Murthal Dhaba News: In Murthal, Haryana, there has been a stir since 75 employees of two famous dhabas were found infected with corona virus. If you have recently turned to Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba and Garam Dharam Dhaba of Murthal, then you should isolate yourself or do a Covid-19 Test. . 65 employees of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, while 10 employees of Garam Dharam Dhaba have been found to be Corona positive. Officials have expressed apprehension that at least 10,000 people are expected to visit these dhabas.

Officials said on Saturday that the people of Delhi should immediately go into isolation and investigate Kovid-19. Shyam Lal Punia, Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat, said that 65 employees of Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba and 10 employees of Garam Dharam Dhaba, after confirmation of corona virus infection, both of the dhabas were sealed on Thursday till further orders. Both dhabas are located at Murthal in Sonipat, 50 km from Delhi. Generally, a large number of people from Delhi go to these dhabas to eat parathas and other dishes.

At the same time, a senior Delhi government official said that the people visiting these dhabas should be immediately isolated and examined after three to four days. The official said, “It can be dangerous to go to these dhabas on the highway right now, because from here people can go to any city, which is very difficult for the monitoring team to keep an eye on.” He said, “Where Families should not go out as long as possible. There is still a state of health emergency and people should not be relaxed at the moment. Only exit when really necessary. ‘

He said, ‘It is very irresponsible behavior of people that they are going out as if everything is normal. They are putting themselves and their families in danger. ”Meanwhile, the Sonepat district administration has started a massive process of locating people in contact with 75 infected employees of Dhabas. The District Deputy Commissioner said that in view of Kovid-19, all the dhabas were asked to record the number of customers and their contact details.

He said, ‘Based on these, we are trying to contact the customers who have eaten food in both these dhabas in the last few days.’ Sonepat’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. JS Punia said that most of those found infected at Sukhdev Dhaba Employees are those who have recently come from Bihar.

