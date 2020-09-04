Murthal’s parathas cost dear, 75 employees of two dhabas are corona positive

Murthal dhaba workers test Covid positive: Many of the famous paranthas of Murthal in Haryana adjoining Delhi may have become expensive to many people. In fact, 75 employees of two dhabas here have been found infected with the corona virus. Both the dhabas have been sealed after these employees were found infected with the corona virus. It is worth noting that Murthal in Sonipat, Haryana is famous as a picnic spot. Here people of Delhi-NCR come to eat paranthas with hobbies. The paranthas here are quite famous.

There are many dhabas in Murthal, where people are building a fun till late night. Shyam Lal Punia, Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat said that 65 of these employees belong to the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba while 10 other infected workers belong to the other dhaba. Both these dhabas are located at Murthal in Sonepat and are about 50 km from Delhi.

The Deputy Commissioner said that both the dhabas have been sealed till further orders and an attempt is being made to trace the people who have come in contact with the infected. It is now feared that a large number of people may have come under the ambit of this transition. Because thousands of people come here every day. This place is on the side of the highway. In such a situation, its infection is also likely to spread to other places.