Murti Visarjan Par Rok: Ban on idol immersion in Delhi, the rationale given within the guiding principle

Murti Visarjan Par Rok: Idol immersion has been banned in Delhi. Idol immersion might not be allowed in Yamuna River. In conjunction with this, idol immersion in any public position has been banned. This resolution has been taken via Delhi Air pollution Keep an eye on Committee. For this, the Delhi Air pollution Keep an eye on Committee has issued an entire guiding principle.

Allow us to let you know that these days is Navami. Idols might not be allowed to be immersed in public water our bodies after Durga Puja. Mutri can't be immersed in any river, pond, lake and public neatly together with Yamuna river. Officers have cited air pollution as the rationale in the back of this. In line with the ideas, idols comprise extraordinarily damaging chemical compounds. Those make the water extraordinarily toxic. This worsens the standard of water.

The usage of this water will increase the chance of many illnesses within the frame. Most cancers too can happen. In line with officers, if the rule of thumb is damaged even after the ban, then a advantageous of Rs 50,000 will probably be charged from those that accomplish that.