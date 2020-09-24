Music Agent Pete Nash Joins ICM

ICM Companions and its London-based company Main Expertise Worldwide have employed music agent Pete Nash, it was introduced at the moment by Rob Prinz, head of worldwide concert events at ICM Companions and Matt Bates, head of worldwide at PTI/ICM. Nash can be primarily based in ICM’s New York workplace and brings with him a shopper roster that features Kings of Leon, Pet Store Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, The Struts and Travis (outdoors of the U.S.).

ICM Companions Worldwide joined forces with PTI in March, and final month employed former WME agent Simon Clarkson. Nash, like Clarkson, will work intently with PTI in London and involves ICM from WME.

Nash spent virtually 9 years at WME, the place along with his personal roster, he labored with such artists as Alanis Morissette, D’Angelo, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Tegan and Sara, and Vince Staples. Previous to WME he ran his personal NYC-based unbiased company. Nash additionally spent 17 years as a director of London-based worldwide company Helter Skelter, representing artists like Alicia Keys, Stevie Surprise, Wynton Marsalis, Blondie, The Fall and Suede.

“I’ve recognized Pete since early in each our careers and have shared many superb artists,” stated Prinz. “He’s an incredible addition to our already formidable worldwide crew, an ideal agent representing some legendary purchasers. I’m extraordinarily comfortable to name him my colleague now for the primary time.”

“I used to be making an attempt to guide acts off Pete lengthy earlier than I used to be ever an agent, so to be lastly be capable of work alongside him is a privilege,” Bates added. “His expertise within the worldwide market is second to none; his roster of unimaginable purchasers speaks for themselves. I couldn’t want for a extra good addition on our crew to assist navigate the brand new thrilling music panorama that we’re getting into into.”

“Very excited to affix an company that’s in development mode,” stated Nash. “The strikes they’ve made to bolster their Worldwide footprint was the catalyst for me to make this transfer. Trying ahead to working intently with Rob Prinz and Matt Bates, who’re longtime associates, and the groups at ICM and Main.”