Music Agents Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer Join UTA

Music brokers Jeffrey Hasson (pictured at proper) and Matt Meyer have joined UTA. Each arrive from Paradigm with Hasson based mostly in Nashville and Meyer in Los Angeles.

Hasson obtained his begin at Monterey Peninsula Artists in 2005 and has labored with such artists as Younger The Big, Tori Kelly, Surfaces, Jamey Johnson, Dashboard Confessional, and Blues Traveler, amongst others.

Meyer started his profession at digital dance music company AM Solely, which was later acquired by Paradigm. Among the many acts he has labored with are Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Dicky, Don Toliver, Tinashe and Yungblud.

Stated David Zedeck, co-head of the UTA music division: “Jeffrey and Matt have impeccable observe data of figuring out and creating rising artists and creating distinctive alternatives for his or her shoppers. Jeffrey is well-respected inside the Nashville music neighborhood, and Matt has his finger firmly on the heart beat for the subsequent technology of hitmakers. We’re thrilled to welcome each of them to our group.”

The UTA music roster consists of deadmau5, Unhealthy Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Younger Thug, Frequent, Tyga, Offset, Tierra Whack, Empire of the Solar, Hint Adkins, Alejandro Aranda “SCARYPOOLPARTY,” Romeo Santos, Alesso, Pendulum, Knife Occasion, Polo G, Soiled Honey, Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Matt Stell, Jamiroquai, and 21 Savage, amongst many others.

The company lately introduced the appointment of New York-based Samantha Kirby Yoh to co-head of music, becoming a member of Zedeck in overseeing the corporate’s worldwide music operations. UTA operates places of work in L.A., New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.