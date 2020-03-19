Music Artists Coalition Appeals to Congress for Financial Assistance

On the heels of a letter from the Recording Academy interesting to Congress for monetary help for the music group, the Music Artists Coalition despatched an identical letter to Congress signed by dozens of artists and executives, together with Don Henley, Lizzo, Maren Morris, John Mayer, Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard and lots of others. The place the Recording Academy letter targeted on freelancers and other people concerned within the “gig economic system,” this one emphasizes employees within the live-entertainment facet of the enterprise.
A rep for the group famous that the reduction bundle signed by President Trump Wednesday is a primary step that may present some reduction to the music group, however that extra focused assist is required.
“The cancellation of live shows, festivals, and excursions has introduced an abrupt finish to earnings for tons of of 1000’s of individuals,” the letter reads partially. “The music trade is going through an existential risk that’s unprecedented – the touring enterprise as we all know it has disappeared with out warning and with out a security internet for tons of of 1000’s of individuals. MAC believes the impacted folks within the music trade are one of many teams most in want of presidency help.”
The letter follows under in full.
Pricey Speaker Pelosi, Chief McConnell, Chief McCarthy, and Chief Schumer:
The Music Artists Coalition (MAC) appreciates the bipartisan efforts underway to deal with the extreme financial affect on thousands and thousands of Individuals due to COVID-19. As financial reduction efforts are finalized, MAC believes it’s important that help is reserved for the tons of of 1000’s of individuals whose livelihoods rely upon the reside music enterprise.
In compliance with CDC tips, all live shows and occasions have been cancelled indefinitely. Consequently, the live performance enterprise is as drastically and negatively impacted because the airways and the hospitality industries, regardless of an absence of media consideration. The women and men who work tirelessly to convey reside music to followers are unable to earn a living from home and don’t have any different technique of supporting themselves and their households.
The cancellation of live shows, excursions, and festivals signifies that the musicians and crews who make each live performance a particular expertise for music followers are actually out of a job and don’t have any different method to pay lease or put meals on the desk. Concert events will not be simply in regards to the headliner: the muse of reside music are the touring musicians, truck and bus drivers, stagehands, manufacturing groups, crews who deal with lighting, sound, tools, safety, and so many others wouldn’t have any choice for work as there aren’t any reside occasions for the foreseeable future.
The cancellation of live shows, festivals, and excursions has introduced an abrupt finish to earnings for tons of of 1000’s of individuals. For these devoted people, it isn’t an unwillingness, however an incapability, to work, when all live shows, excursions, and recording periods are cancelled or indefinitely postponed. Whereas some live shows shall be rescheduled, it’s inevitable that many shall be cancelled and unable to discover a venue during which to carry out when this disaster has handed.
The music trade is going through an existential risk that’s unprecedented – the touring enterprise as we all know it has disappeared with out warning and with out a security internet for tons of of 1000’s of individuals. MAC believes the impacted folks within the music trade are one of many teams most in want of presidency help.
Thanks for main the combat to guarantee Individuals are ready to pay their payments and survive these attempting instances.
Sincerely,
