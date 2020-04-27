Music Biz Hosts Webinar on Live Music Industry – Variety

Because the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the live-entertainment trade the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA) has fashioned to battle for the survival of unbiased venues and their workers, as effectively the communities round them.

Consisting of greater than 800 venues, together with New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom and the Troubador in Los Angeles, NIVA, which lately appealed to Congress for extra help in the course of the pandemic, will take part with Live Nation’s Crew Nation on Music Biz’s webinar sequence on Zoom in the present day (Monday, April 27) on efforts to guard unbiased venues and the live-music market.

Music Biz president Portia Sabin will interview Nurit Smith of Crew Nation , together with Marauder’s Rev. Moose and First Avenue’s Dayna Frank, representing NIVA, on Monday (4/27) at Four p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT right here.

The panel is a part of the Music Biz LIVE! Sequence, which is described as “a brand new weekly neighborhood check-in interview sequence,” held through Zoom, to permit the music neighborhood to the touch base with how the trade is responding to the continued COVID-19 well being disaster and adjusting to what “the brand new regular” could seem like going ahead. Every session may even showcase a set of the most recent aid efforts out there to these in want.

Each Different Monday at Four p.m. ET

Music Biz President Portia Sabin will interview high-level executives from across the trade to debate how their corporations are supporting their workers and trade friends on this attempting time, and ship how-to guides and greatest practices for utilizing out there instruments to avoid the challenges the trade presently faces.

Each Wednesday at Four p.m. ET

Sabin will sit down with members of a special trade subset to share how the continued well being disaster is affecting them and the way they’ve tailored to the fast adjustments in our trade and world.