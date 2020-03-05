Music Biz Legend Joe Smith Feted by Mel Brooks, Mo Ostin, Irving Azoff at Memorial

“Joe Smith was his actual identify.” These had been the primary phrases spoken by the late music trade mogul’s son, Jeff Smith, getting fun out of the gang gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Heart for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for a memorial formally billed as “Joe Smith: Celebration of Life” and unofficially as “No Bizarre Joe.”

Organized by his spouse, Donnie, and Irving Azoff, alongside along with his emcee-ing son, the hour-and-a-half-long ceremony honored a quintessential file man who began out as a Boston disc jockey and went on to take the helm of Warner Bros., Elektra/Asylum and Capitol/EMI Data earlier than passing away in December at the age of 91.

Luminaries had been out in pressure to honor the “Toastmaster Basic,” dubbed for his talents as a raconteur, trade cheerleader and deft purveyor of insults, not in contrast to his good buddy Don Rickles. Former Warner Bros. Data chairman Mo Ostin made a uncommon look to salute his ex-colleague at the Burbank-based “Mo and Joe Present,” recalling his game-changing signings of the Grateful Useless, James Taylor and Black Sabbath, which turned the label from a High 40 pop firm with stars like Trini Lopez and Connie Stevens to one of many leaders of the then-nascent counterculture rock motion.

Musical performances in between the eulogies began with a Dave Koz solo saxophone rendition of “God Bless America,” adopted by doo-wop group the Mighty Echoes doing an a cappella rendition of his Boston radio theme music. The group America sang “Horse With No Identify,” successful throughout Smith’s early ’70s WB reign. Most movingly, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne (pictured above with Smith at his Hollywood Stroll of Fame star ceremony in 2015) joined forces for a spirited tackle the latter’s politically charged 1989 music “World in Movement,” which Browne mentioned additionally appeared apt on Tremendous Tuesday main day. He famous that it was one among two songs that he and Raitt most like to carry out collectively, however she most well-liked to sing the extra hopeful of the 2 at the memorial.

The audio system represented the vary of Smith’s pursuits. There have been a pair of buddies from his weekly World Group of Wine gatherings, as Joe and his son each turned avid collectors. Mel Brooks confirmed as much as pay homage to his longtime buddy and reminisced about Joe introducing him to up-scale bottles. “It certain beat the s— out of Manischewitz,” he joked, later recalling how son Jeff promoting just a few of his instances to China helped him “construct a home round my wine cellar.” Irving Azoff famous he was simply happy to know there was a file firm govt as vertically challenged as he was. “He used to name Shelli and I “a brief bundle of hate,’” Azoff recalled.

Filmed tributes from Clive Davis, Garth Brooks and James Taylor had been adopted by a clip of the Eagles performing “The Better of My Love” throughout a live performance in Dallas on February 29, with Don Henley eulogizing Smith.

Joe Smith’s love of the Lakers was additionally recounted, with Phil Jackson roaming the grounds. A video clip performed of his legendary remarks about Morris Levy at the notorious UJA dinner honoring the infamous file enterprise goniff. After roasting him mercilessly, Smith quipped, referencing his underworld ties, “I simply received phrase from two of his ‘finest pals’ on the west coast that my spouse and two youngsters have been launched!,” to a roaring ovation that even tickled the scary Moishe.

His spouse of 62 years, Donnie, gave the afternoon’s final speech, regaling her husband’s sharp wit and devotion to his household, together with son Jeff and daughter Julie Kellner, spouse of former TBS CEO Jamie Kellner.

The room was filled with trade legends and acts, together with Laker greats Jackson and Jerry West; present and former Warner Data executives Tom Corson, Seymour Stein, Jeff Ayeroff and Jeff Gold; former Capitol honchos Hale Milgrim and Phil Quartararo; legendary producers Lou Adler and Peter Asher; Clarence Avant; music biz attorneys Don Passman and Jay Cooper; former A&M head and present race-horse proprietor Jerry Moss; producer Richard Perry; veteran publicist Larry Solters; ex-agent Tom Ross; songwriter Joel Diamond; one-time A&R star Tom Zutaut; a resplendent MC Hammer, who was one among Smith’s artists throughout his Capitol days; “Snigger-In” producer George Schlatter, and former Westwood One chief Norm Pattiz, amongst many others.

There was a really feel of fin de siècle within the air, together with the continued main and the ever-heightening Coronavirus scare, that Joe Smith’s passing marked the tip of an period within the music enterprise, one populated by colourful entrepreneurs who lived for the musicians and the music, relatively than the most recent quarterly monetary report.

Ostin summed up the spirit of Joe Smith finest when the 2 would go up towards Warner Communications fits over budgets and, specifically, using the company jet. Ostin recalled Smith developing with an answer to each the jet drawback and their battles with the Warner toppers after a very thorny assembly: “Let’s simply fly it into the corporate headquarters,” Smith mentioned, in Ostin’s recollection. “We will kill two birds with one stone that approach.”

After the memorial, Jeff Smith talked about one of many pictures that appeared on display screen — one among Smith with Alice Cooper — and what it represented concerning the old-school and new rock worlds his father floated between.

“Joe was concerning the hippest man any of our civilian pals — Donnie’s sq. pals and their husbands who we frolicked with in Encino — knew,” Jeff Smith identified. “However at the identical time, Joe was about essentially the most buttoned-down man that folks just like the Grateful Useless or Alice Cooper handled. The concept that the Carroll & Co.-suited Joe had something at all to debate with Alice (or insert identify of lengthy haired, drug utilizing musical icon from 1960s-’70s right here) is captured on this pic.”