Music Companies Unite to Appeal to Congress for Financial Relief

Following letters to Congress from the Recording Academy and the Music Artists Coalition, among the largest firms within the music and leisure communities — together with A2IM, the American Federation of Musicians, ASCAP, The Azoff Firm, Nation Music Affiliation, CAA, Dwell Nation, Music Artists Coalition, Music Enterprise Affiliation, Nationwide Music Publishers’ Affiliation, Paradigm Expertise Company, the Recording Academy, the RIAA, United Expertise Company, William Morris Endeavor and others — have united in an attraction to Congress for monetary aid within the wake of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The letter could be very particular in its request: Financial help “to the Emergency Paid Depart in Division C of HR 6201, together with emergency unemployment insurance coverage entry, obtainable to those that can not work due to a canceled efficiency or a manufacturing shut down. This fund and expanded unemployment insurance coverage entry and advantages would be sure that tons of of hundreds of households throughout the nation can proceed to pay hire, put meals on the desk, and care for their kids throughout this public well being emergency. As well as, we encourage you to be as inclusive as potential when crafting emergency paid depart, tax credit, and different packages – the distinctive nature of our trade means guidelines that require beneficiaries to have had a single, long-term employer will merely depart our whole workforce behind.”

The letter follows in full beneath:

March 20, 2020

Expensive Speaker Pelosi, Chief McConnell, Chief McCarthy, and Chief Schumer:

As united representatives of the big and various American leisure group, we provide our honest gratitude for your immense efforts to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and to present a lot wanted help.

We perceive the sacrifices our nation is making and respect our shared duty. We’ll make the required changes to our lives however, sadly, there isn’t any possibility for many within the leisure group to make money working from home. Our house is on the highway, on the studio lot or within the theater, in venues throughout the nation that should shut throughout the pandemic, in entrance of stay audiences or with forged members who can not collect. For now, these performances – and our jobs – have vanished, together with the expensive and personally devastating investments we are able to by no means get better. With out assist, we all know that many in our group will discover themselves homeless, hungry, and unable to have a tendency to their medical wants.

The financial ache cuts even deeper, touching not solely performers and musicians, but additionally managers, producers, promoters, stagehands, drivers, and numerous others who’re feeling the speedy repercussions of this new actuality. This unprecedented financial loss brought on by canceled performances and manufacturing shutdowns is being performed out in bars, nightclubs, theaters, stadiums, live performance halls, studios, and festivals in each state, sidelining hundreds of employees.

The leisure group will do what it could to assist its members, however this second calls for the unrivaled capabilities of Congress. As you navigate the tough path to offering crucial help to distinct sectors of our economic system, we ask that you simply particularly handle the distinctive nature of our work. Payroll tax holidays, paid depart, and different typical help might by no means attain many within the leisure group; in actual fact, direct monetary help stays one hopeful – and maybe greatest – answer to changing misplaced earnings and providing some semblance of financial sustainability.

We suggest an identical profit to the Emergency Paid Depart in Division C of HR 6201, together with emergency unemployment insurance coverage entry, obtainable to those that can not work due to a canceled efficiency or a manufacturing shut down. This fund and expanded unemployment insurance coverage entry and advantages would be sure that tons of of hundreds of households throughout the nation can proceed to pay hire, put meals on the desk, and care for their kids throughout this public well being emergency. As well as, we encourage you to be as inclusive as potential when crafting emergency paid depart, tax credit, and different packages – the distinctive nature of our trade means guidelines that require beneficiaries to have had a single, long-term employer will merely depart our whole workforce behind.

All of us look ahead to the top of this disaster. Actually, leisure will assist us get by it. However we should care for the many individuals within the American leisure group who will assist us heal, rebuild, and produce us again collectively, in public and in spirit.

Thanks very a lot.

Sincerely,

Actors’ Fairness

Alliance for Recorded Music (ARM)

American Affiliation of Impartial Music (A2IM)

American Federation of Musicians (AFM)

Americana Music Affiliation

Artist Rights Alliance (ARA)

ASCAP

The Azoff Firm

The Broadway League

California IATSE Council

Christian Music Commerce Affiliation (CMTA)

Church Music Publishers Affiliation (CMPA)

Nation Music Affiliation (CMA)

Gospel Music Affiliation (GMA)

CreativeFuture

Artistic Artists Company (CAA)

Division for Skilled Workers, AFL-CIO (DPE)

Digital Media Affiliation (DiMA)

Administrators Guild of America (DGA)

Leisure Union Coalition

Full Cease Administration

World Music Rights (GMR)

Gospel Music Affiliation

Impartial Music Professionals United (IMPU)

Worldwide Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers (IATSE)

Worldwide Bluegrass Music Affiliation (IBMA)

Dwell Nation

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

Music Enterprise Affiliation (MusicBiz)

Music Managers Discussion board – US

Nashville Songwriters Affiliation Worldwide (NSAI)

Nationwide Music Publishers’ Affiliation (NMPA)

On Board Experiential

Paradigm Expertise Company

Recording Academy

Recording Business Affiliation of America (RIAA)

Display screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Tv and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)

SESAC

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

SoundExchange

Southern Gospel Music Guild

United Expertise Company (UTA)

William Morris Endeavor (WME)

Writers’ Guild of America, East