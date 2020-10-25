Music Core To Not Air Today Due To 2020 DMZ Concert

MBC’s “Music Core” won’t be airing this week.

As an alternative of the music present, MBC is airing the 2020 DMZ Concert.

Titled “LIVE in DMZ,” the live performance goals to advertise the that means of the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and the worth of the demilitarized zone.

The occasion is hosted by Tremendous Junior‘s Lee Teuk and idol-turned-actress Uee. Performers this 12 months embody MONSTA X, Music Ga In, MAMAMOO, Oh My Woman’s Seunghee and YooA, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, ITZY, LOONA, AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, H&D, Hong Jin Ho, Ali, 2nd Moon, Jung Dong Ha, Yoon Han, Kim So Hyun and Son Joon Ho, and Go Younger Yeol.

