“Music Financial institution” And “Music Core” To Not Air This Week

KBS 2TV’s “Music Financial institution” and MBC’s “Music Core” won’t be airing this week.

On August 7, “Music Financial institution” introduced by way of their official web site, “The Friday, August 7, 2020 broadcast of ‘Music Financial institution’ is cancelled.” Rather than “Music Financial institution,” a rerun episode of “Canines Are Unimaginable” might be proven.

Concerning the cancellation, a consultant of KBS shared, “On account of latest heavy rain, information of harm is being reported nationwide. After concluding that it’s not correct to broadcast ‘Music Financial institution’ amidst this ambiance, the printed schedule heart has determined to cancel as we speak’s present.”

MBC’s broadcast schedule additionally reveals that the station won’t be airing “Music Core” on August eight on account of a reside broadcast of the golf competitors 2020 Orange Life Champions Trophy Inbee Park Invitational.

“Music Financial institution” usually airs each Friday at 5 p.m. KST, and “Music Core” airs each Saturday at 3:40 p.m. KST.

Watch final week’s episode of “Music Financial institution” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)