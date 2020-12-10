“Music Financial institution” To Take 3-Week Break After Upcoming Episode

General News

December 10, 2020
“Music Financial institution” is not going to be airing for a number of weeks on the finish of the yr.

On December 9, the music present introduced that the December 18 broadcast will likely be cancelled as a result of 2020 KBS Tune Competition.

Then on December 10, the music present shared that the December 25 broadcast and January 1 broadcast may even be cancelled.

The ultimate “Music Financial institution” episode of the yr will air on December 11 at 5 p.m. KST.

Beforehand, “Inkigayo” introduced a three-week break as effectively.

