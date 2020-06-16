Music for Screens Stars Join for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Benefit – Variety

June 25 at midday PT, members of the music for screens neighborhood — composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and others working on the intersection of music and visible media — will lend their skills to a profit occasion for COVID-19 aid. “Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Movie and TV Music Neighborhood” will increase cash for MusiCares and have appearances by Sting, Catherine O’Hara (pictured), “Bizarre Al” Yankovic, Elisabeth Moss, Anika Noni Rose, William Shatner, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Danny Elfman, Andra Day, Zachary Levi, Reba McEntire, Clive Davis, Hans Zimmer, Alan Menken, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Alex Newell, Arturo Sandoval, Rita Wilson, Harvey Fierstein, Holly Hunter, Marc Shaiman and Darren Criss, amongst others.

The hour-long present will probably be streamed on YouTube — through Variety, Rolling Stone and the GRAMMYs‘ official channels — and can characteristic particular performances together with a musical quantity by Zachary Levi, Patti LuPone, Alex Newell, Yankovic, Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein, and a music from “The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas” that includes a reunion of Danny Elfman, O’Hara, Paul Reubens and Ken Web page. Additionally on deck: Alan Menken and his daughter Anna Rose carry out “A Entire New World” from “Aladdin” and Paul Williams sings his traditional “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Film” with particular company.

Messages of hope, solidarity and encouragement will probably be delivered all through the hour.

“1000’s of music professionals and creators are struggling throughout this pandemic and stay in determined want of help,” stated Debbie Carroll, Vice President Well being and Human Companies MusiCares. “The continued help from the music neighborhood throughout these turbulent instances has been heartwarming and provoking. The facility of music unites us all and provides us hope for higher days forward.”

The MusiCares COVID-19 aid fund was created to supply help to the music neighborhood throughout the pandemic disaster when stay music, conferences and different occasions have primarily shut down. Established in March, it burned via 14 million inside two months.

“When the pandemic tragically hit our world and started to close down our movie music neighborhood, I felt that one thing wanted to be performed to assist those that have been in want of help and care,” stated present co-creator Peter Rotter. “MusiCares, we’ve got discovered the charitable car that may come alongside our hurting musical household.”

Added Richard Kraft, additionally a co-creator: “Music has at all times helped transport, uplift and encourage us via wars, financial hardships, well being crises and societal upheavals. When COVID-19 hit, it threatened the lives and livelihood of a lot of our movie and TV music neighborhood. So, we determined to create a web based particular that each celebrates the soundtrack of our lives and advantages, through MusiCares, the artists who create it.”

For extra info, head to soundtracklives.com.