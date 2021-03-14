Music From Unreleased Bond Movie, ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Joker’ Wins Grammys

Billie Eilish made Grammy historical past once more on Sunday by profitable the visual-media tune award for her James Bond film theme “No Time to Die.”

It marked the primary time in Grammy historical past {that a} tune for a movie not but launched has received. Historically the Grammy soundtrack committee disqualifies a tune when voters can’t but see the film it was written for, however the 2020 pandemic dictated a modification to the same old rule.

Eilish, who received along with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell, launched the tune on Feb. 13, 2020, in anticipation of an April 2020 launch of the movie. Postponements to November, then to April 2021, and now to October 2021 had been unforeseeable. And its chart success (debuting at No. 1 in England, reaching No. 4 on the Rolling Stone chart, No. 16 on the Billboard pop chart within the U.S.) clearly mandated an exception to the rule.

Mockingly, the Grammys’ film tune class is often behind the instances, not forward of them, because the win typically goes to no matter tune received the earlier 12 months’s Oscar. However this 12 months that winner, Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Once more,” wasn’t even nominated for the Grammy, though its Oscar competitors, songs from “Frozen II” and “Harriet,” had been (as had been a Brandi Carlile tune from “Onward,” the one 2020 film within the batch, and Taylor Swift’s contribution to the 2019 “Cats” film).

Though James Bond has been an icon of cinema since 1962, that is solely the fourth Grammy to win for its music. George Martin received an arranging award for Paul McCartney & Wings’ “Reside and Let Die” theme in 1973, and “Skyfall” received in 2013 for each the Adele tune and Thomas Newman’s rating.

Accepting on Zoom, Eilish thanked rating composer and producer Hans Zimmer, file producer Stephen Lipson, movie producer Barbara Broccoli and Bond star Daniel Craig, including “I can’t imagine that is actual, I couldn’t imagine it was actual then,” referring to getting the gig: she was the youngest songwriter ever to compose a theme for 007.

As anticipated, Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir received the rating soundtrack Grammy for her music for “Joker,” following on her Oscar win for the 2019 film chronicling the backstory of DC Comics’ most twisted villain. She thanked director Todd Phillips and “the movie music group for his or her phenomenally heat welcome this final 12 months.”

The shock among the many visible media classes was “Jojo Rabbit” profitable for greatest compilation soundtrack. Taika Waititi, who was each album producer and director of the 2019 black comedy a couple of 10-year-old Hitler Youth member who discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish lady of their attic, reacted with laughter.

“Effectively, I assume they’re simply giving Grammys to anybody now,” he mentioned. “It was so way back I can barely bear in mind something about making that film.” The album was an eclectic assortment of classical and pop items led off by a newly recorded German-language model of the Beatles’ “I Wish to Maintain Your Hand.”

