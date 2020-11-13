“Music Got Me Right here” First Look Trailer on Music Therapy Documentary

“Music Got Me Right here” is a brand new documentary from filmmaker Susan Koch and appears on the extraordinary energy of music and the way it helped save the lifetime of snowboarder Forrest Allen.

On the age of 18, Allen had a snowboarding accident and was trapped inside himself, and unable to talk or stroll for nearly two years. Tom Sweitzer, an eccentric music therapist with a troubled childhood who credit music with saving his personal life, is set to assist Allen discover his voice.

Winner of the Greatest Social Influence Award on the 2020 Greenwich Worldwide Movie Competition, “Music Got Me Right here” was filmed over the course of 5 years and options interviews with famend soprano and music remedy advocate Renee Fleming and Nationwide Institute of Well being Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Director Susan Koch says, “It’s my hope that this movie not solely reveals the facility of music to heal and remodel lives, however evokes others to imagine within the seemingly inconceivable. Forrest’s journey is about music and therapeutic, nevertheless it’s additionally about religion and household, resilience, and overcoming life’s best challenges.”

First Run VP Marc Mauceri added: “We’re excited to be working with Susan and her crew on their splendidly illuminating and provoking movie about Forrest Allen, whose unbelievable journey to beat a devastating accident is unforgettable. Amongst its virtues, Music Got Me Right here makes you consider music in a complete new gentle. Audiences will find it irresistible.”

Nationwide Institutes of Well being Director Dr. Francis Collins, featured within the movie, describes right this moment as “a golden second” for neuroscientists exploring the music-brain connections. Forrest’s dramatic story reveals what’s attainable — and gives hope and inspiration for numerous others.

“Music Got Me Right here” shall be in a restricted digital theatrical launch from Dec. 4, and obtainable On Demand beginning Dec. 15.

Watch the trailer beneath: