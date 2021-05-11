Music Industry Moves: Finneas to Mentor on ‘Idol’; Dan + Shay Set Tour

Finneas doesn’t keep it all in the family with his mentoring. He’ll be providing guidance to the top five as a mentor on the May 16 episode of “American Idol,” which will air live in all time zones. The finalists will be grouped together to perform two o his songs, “Break My Heart Again” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” He’ll appear as a performer himself giving an assist to Ashe, singing “Till Forever Comes Apart” from the just-released debut album he co-produced and co-wrote with her.

The top five contestants on the series will also sing two additional songs each – one from the catalog of someone they consider their personal idol, and the second being a new song they’ve cut as a single with a name producer. The show airs on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

+ SoundCloud has named Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood Chief Content and Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO Michael Weissman, she will guide the company’s artist development, industry relations, and brand marketing strategies. She starts on June 1.

“Lauren’s impressive background spanning labels, social media, and artist services is unique in the industry,” Weissman said. “She is known for pioneering strategies and building teams that utilize music and tech to connect artists and fans — enabling artists to stay independent while building long-term, successful careers in music. Most recently, Wirtzer-Seawood served as president of Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters independent music distribution startup, and previously was Head of Music Partnerships at Instagram and Head of Digital at Beyoncé’s entertainment and management company, Parkwood Entertainment. She also held posts at Zynga and Def Jam Enterprise.

+ Allen Kovac’s Better Noise Music has named Sean Maxson VP of Marketing, overseeing all marketing strategy and execution for the company’s music releases and film/TV productions. He has previously held marketing and promotions executive positions at RED Distribution, Mammoth Records, PIAS, and most recently served as General Manager at Idol. Other new hires at the company include Saleem Khan as Accounts Payable Coordinator; Anne Wall as Director, Business Affairs, Licensing, and Royalties; Jonathan Janis as Director of Marketing; and Michael Filippone joins as Income Tracking Manager.

+ Virtually every country headliner is either announcing, rescheduling or resuming a tour for this fall, and Dan + Shay are not to be left out. The duo just announced new dates for a headlining arena tour that was rescheduled from 2020, including Ingrid Andress and the Band Camino as opening acts on all dates.

In 2020, their tour had completed just three dates — two in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, and another in Columbus, Ohio — when the pandemic forced it to shut down. Those gigs have now gotten new spots on the calendar, including a key date at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 16, 2021, rescheduled from Sept. 25 of last year. Previously issued tickets will be honored at all dates.

Dan + Shay’s shows begin Sept. 9 in Greenville, SC and wrap up Dec. 7 in Boston. Dubbed “The (Arena) Tour,” the outing includes, In addition to the approximately 30 shows that were already on the books, two newly added added shows in California. They’ll play L.A.’s Staples Center on Oct. 15 and San Diego’s Pachenga Arena the following night.