Music Industry Strikes: Luke Mitzman and 100 Partner With Pulse

Luke Mitzman of 100 Administration is partnering with Pulse Administration, the businesses have introduced. Matt McNeal, who has been working as a publishing A&R guide for dad or mum firm Pulse Music Group can even be becoming a member of the administration workforce in a twin position for each the publishing and administration divisions. (Pictured L-R (entrance): Ashley Calhoun, SVP, Pulse Music Group; Mitzman; Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PMG; (Again): Matt McNeal, A&R Guide, PMG and Scott Cutler, co-CEO, PMG). Luke Mitzman based 100 Administration in 2015 after negotiating the transfer of former consumer Zane Lowe from the UK’s BBC Radio 1 to Apple Music. Since then, Mitzman has managed Usher; the DJ Netsky and, with Mike Caren, Grammy-winning producer Cirkut; and Disney’s Olivia Holt.

+ Rapper Mykki Blanco has signed with Transgressive Data and celebrated the partnership with a brand new single, “Free Experience,” a single co-produced by FaltyDL and Hudson Mohawke. Of the partnership, the label’s co-founder Toby L notes, “We have now been big followers of Mykki Blanco since we first noticed them slay our sister Visions Competition a number of years in the past in London. Fiercely defiant and effortlessly genre-less, it’s an absolute honour to welcome them to the Transgressive roster..”

+ Paul Williams, former VP of comms for Sony/ATV Music Publishing and editor of Music Week, is again in his native U.Ok. and has joined the music-licensing firm PPL within the newly-created position of senior company communications supervisor, reporting to Sarah Mitchell, Director of Membership and Communications.

Tuesday, March 16

Crypto.com has named Joe Conyers III EVP, NFT Platform. In his new position, Conyers, who was most just lately chief technique officer of Downtown Music Holdings, will oversee the event of Crypto.com’s invite-only NFT platform, which can function artists, athletes and sports activities leagues. Whereas at Downtown, Conyers additionally co-founded the songwriter royalty assortment service Songtrust.

+ Sally Dunstone has joined Main Expertise Worldwide as a Concert events agent efficient instantly, it was introduced by Matt Bates, director of Main and ICM Companions Head of Worldwide/Europe. Dunstone will work alongside Bates and the Main workforce in London. She joins after six years at X-ray Touring, the place she labored with Jack Harlow, Rina Sawayama, Kelly Lee Owens and others. Main Expertise Worldwide joined forces with ICM Companions in March of 2020.

+ Picture End Data has signed singer/songwriter/producer Ross Copperman who will launch his first solo artist undertaking for the label in Might 2021. Copperman has written and produced music for Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker and Keith City and wrote or cowrote Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “No person However You,” Luke Bryan’s “What She Desires Tonight,” and Kelsea Ballerini’s Halsey duet, “The Different Lady.” Picture End, whose roster consists of consists of Shaed, 3OH!3 and Lakeview was based in 2006 by Paradigm senior agent Matt Galle, who now runs the label with associate Mike Marquis and GM Michael Collin.

+ Common Music Group and main African streaming service Boomplay have expanded their license from seven to 47 nations throughout the continent, now together with South Africa, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Senegal. In 2018, UMG grew to become the primary main international music firm to license music to the service, which at present stands at greater than 50 million tracks and boasts the biggest repertoire of native African content material globally.

+ Sony/Nashville EVP/A&R Jim Catino will depart on the finish of June to start out up a publishing and artist growth firm, Nation Aircheck has reported. “That is one thing I’ve wished to do for a while, but it surely’s all the time been arduous to make that transfer as a result of I really like this place a lot,” Catino mentioned in a employees memo, in keeping with the tipsiest. Catino has been with Sony since 2001 and was promoted to his present place in 2018.