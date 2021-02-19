Music Industry Strikes: Mona Sutphen Joins Spotify Board

Thursday, Feb. 18

Unbiased label, distributor and writer EMPIRE has opened a division within the US to assist develop the native scene in West Asia and North Africa and its diaspora. To go up the territory, EMPIRE has employed Suhel Nafar (pictured above) as Vice President of Technique & Market Growth. Nafar will probably be based mostly in San Francisco at EMPIRE’s headquarters and joins the worldwide workforce because the label continues its abroad growth. Most not too long ago, Nafar labored at Spotify because the World Lead of Arab Music & Tradition serving to to construct and launch in West Asia and North Africa, together with an initiative of worldwide curation for the most important cultures on the planet. Nafar additionally constructed Spotify’s Arab Tradition Hub and its worldwide programming technique.

In different music business information…

+ The Recording Academy introduced the rent of Ray Starck to Vice President of Digital Technique. In his function, Starck will lead the Editorial, Digital Media Manufacturing and the Product groups and will probably be accountable for content material technique and web site administration. Starck will report on to Chief Working Officer, Branden Chapman, focusing closely on net content material and client interplay. “We’re within the midst of an extremely transformative time on the Academy and the addition of Ray will maintain us nimble as we transfer into a brand new period,” Chapman stated.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

+ Warner Chappell Music introduced a publishing partnership with label Love Renaissance (LVRN). Based by Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden in 2012 (together with Carlon Ramong, Junia Abaidoo and Sean McNichol), LVRN’s roster contains Atlanta newcomer BRS Kash, whose “Throat Child (Go Child)” is at present No. 1 on City radio, Merciless Santino (fka Santi), GMK and Genio Bambino, along with 6lack, Shelley (fka DRAM), ​OMB Massacre, Eli Derby, and Younger Rog, amongst others. Warner Chappell additionally prolonged its take care of LVRN artist and songwriter Summer time Walker.

Pictured (from left): McNichol, LVRN head of promoting and model partnership; Balogun, LVRN president; Ryan Press, president of U.S. A&R, WCM; Summer time Walker; Wallace Joseph, senior director of A&R, WCM; Baiden, LVRN head of A&R)

+ Royalty Alternate has launched an growth of its on-line market. Known as The eXchange, it permits the 27,000-plus registered traders to entry the Secondary Market, the place traders relist catalogs acquired on Royalty Alternate to traders, and a characteristic referred to as Direct Listings, the place rightsholders can publicly listing their catalogs at a worth they set moderately than holding an public sale.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Spotify introduced that Mona Sutphen (pictured under) will be part of its board of administrators in April, topic to shareholder approval.

Sutphen is a personal fairness advisor and a co-founder/advisor for a number of expertise start-ups, and was a senior White Home official in the course of the Obama Administration. She is at present a Senior Advisor at The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based personal fairness agency, and is a enterprise advisor and co-founder of a number of expertise start-ups. From 2009 to 2011, she served as White Home Deputy Chief of Workers for Coverage for President Barack Obama, advancing the administration’s coverage and regulatory agenda together with on expertise coverage, and served on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board from 2013-2016.

“Mona has constructed a profession in each the personal and public sectors advising leaders on worldwide and U.S. home coverage, expertise, macroeconomics and commerce, and human rights…and that’s simply the tip of the iceberg,” stated Daniel Ek, Spotify Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Mona will carry a brand new and extremely helpful perspective to the Board as we give attention to driving our technique ahead throughout this time of remarkable change around the globe.”

“I’m very a lot wanting ahead to becoming a member of the Spotify Board of Administrators,” stated Ms. Sutphen. “Spotify has been a revolutionary power and spectacular innovator within the audio business, reworking the content material panorama globally. I’m excited to be part of its continued evolution and growth.”

+ Charlie Adler has joined the brand new firm Brooklyn Made as head of reserving for the corporate. A local of the east coast, Adler returns to New York after starting his profession with Bowery Presents again in 2012. After a six-year stint there he joined Reside Nation on the west coast in 2018.

+ Numerous Artists Administration, whose roster of shoppers embody Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Supergrass, Loyle Carner & La Roux amongst others, has promoted Rebecca Dixon to move of promoting and promotions. Dixon has been with the corporate for 5 years and has helped oversee artist careers for such shoppers as Charli XCX and The Libertines. She stories on to CEO David Bianchi and can work between the corporate’s London and Los Angeles workplaces as soon as journey restrictions are lifted.

+ Jason Mraz, through his Basis, has dedicated to funding 25 grants of $2,000 every to non-profits inside the US that align themselves with the group’s mission: “To shine for inclusive arts training and the development of equality.” Potential grant recipients can apply by way of March 31 on the Basis’s web site.

+ Jimmy Harney has been named head of PR at Higher Noise Music, house to Escape the Destiny, Papa Roach, All Good Issues, Awolnation, Hyro The Hero, Cory Marks, Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe. He arrives from Sunshine Sachs, the place he labored as a part of the PR workforce for Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Nickelback and Justin Timberlake, amongst others.