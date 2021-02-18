Music Industry Strikes: Mona Sutphen Joins Spotify Board

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Warner Chappell Music introduced a publishing partnership with label Love Renaissance (LVRN). Based by Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden in 2012, LVRN’s roster consists of Atlanta newcomer BRS Kash, whose “Throat Child (Go Child)” is presently No. 1 on City radio, Merciless Santino (fka Santi), GMK and Genio Bambino, along with 6lack, Shelley (fka DRAM), ​OMB Massacre, Eli Derby, and Younger Rog, amongst others. Warner Chappell additionally prolonged its cope with LVRN artist and songwriter Summer season Walker.

Pictured (from left): Sean McNichol, LVRN Co-founder/Head of Advertising and marketing and Model Partnership; Tunde Balogun, LVRN Co-founder/President; Ryan Press, President of U.S. A&R, WCM; Summer season Walker, Singer/Songwriter; Wallace Joseph, Sr. Dir. of A&R, WCM; Justice Baiden, LVRN Co-founder/Head of A&R)

In different music business information…

+ Royalty Change has launched an enlargement of its on-line market. Known as The eXchange, it permits the 27,000-plus registered traders to entry the Secondary Market, the place traders relist catalogs acquired on Royalty Change to traders, and a function known as Direct Listings, the place rightsholders can publicly record their catalogs at a worth they set relatively than holding an public sale.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Spotify introduced that Mona Sutphen (pictured under) will be a part of its board of administrators in April, topic to shareholder approval.

Sutphen is a non-public fairness advisor and a co-founder/advisor for a number of expertise start-ups, and was a senior White Home official in the course of the Obama Administration. She is presently a Senior Advisor at The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based non-public fairness agency, and is a enterprise advisor and co-founder of a number of expertise start-ups. From 2009 to 2011, she served as White Home Deputy Chief of Workers for Coverage for President Barack Obama, advancing the administration’s coverage and regulatory agenda together with on expertise coverage, and served on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board from 2013-2016.

“Mona has constructed a profession in each the non-public and public sectors advising leaders on worldwide and U.S. home coverage, expertise, macroeconomics and commerce, and human rights…and that’s simply the tip of the iceberg,” stated Daniel Ek, Spotify Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Mona will convey a brand new and extremely helpful perspective to the Board as we concentrate on driving our technique ahead throughout this time of remarkable change around the globe.”

“I’m very a lot trying ahead to becoming a member of the Spotify Board of Administrators,” stated Ms. Sutphen. “Spotify has been a revolutionary pressure and spectacular innovator within the audio business, remodeling the content material panorama globally. I’m excited to be part of its continued evolution and enlargement.”

+ Charlie Adler has joined the brand new firm Brooklyn Made as head of reserving for the corporate. A local of the east coast, Adler returns to New York after starting his profession with Bowery Presents again in 2012. After a six-year stint there he joined Reside Nation on the west coast in 2018.

+ Varied Artists Administration, whose roster of shoppers embrace Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Supergrass, Loyle Carner & La Roux amongst others, has promoted Rebecca Dixon to go of promoting and promotions. Dixon has been with the corporate for 5 years and has helped oversee artist careers for such shoppers as Charli XCX and The Libertines. She experiences on to CEO David Bianchi and can work between the corporate’s London and Los Angeles places of work as soon as journey restrictions are lifted.

+ Jason Mraz, by way of his Basis, has dedicated to funding 25 grants of $2,000 every to non-profits inside the US that align themselves with the group’s mission: “To shine for inclusive arts schooling and the development of equality.” Potential grant recipients can apply by means of March 31 on the Basis’s web site.

+ Jimmy Harney has been named head of PR at Higher Noise Music, residence to Escape the Destiny, Papa Roach, All Good Issues, Awolnation, Hyro The Hero, Cory Marks, Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe. He arrives from Sunshine Sachs, the place he labored as a part of the PR staff for Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Nickelback and Justin Timberlake, amongst others.