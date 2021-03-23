Music Industry Strikes: Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Signs With Concord

Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has signed a worldwide publishing settlement with Concord Music Publishing, masking his previous and future solo works (together with his 2013 music with Daft Punk, “Instand Crush”) and numerous tasks together with The Voidz. Casablancas gained his first Grammy final weekend, for the Strokes’ album “The New Irregular.”

“We’re past excited that Julian has joined Concord Music Publishing. Except for serving to to reclaim and redefine rock & roll for a era, his potential to maneuver between genres as a author and performer has labored to cement his repute as a preeminent inventive drive in music immediately,” stated Concord SVPs of A&R, Tom DeSavia and Jeremy Yohai.

“It’s actually nice to have Concord as the brand new dwelling for Julian’s publishing,” says Ben Goldstein, supervisor. “With Tom and Jeremy’s ardour, understanding, and credentials, we appear to have discovered simply the best associate for Julian and The Voidz.”

+ SoundCloud has introduced the appointment of leisure and finance government Drew Wilson as Chief Working and Chief Monetary Officer, efficient April 1st, 2021. Wilson will oversee all of SoundCloud’s finance and operations, together with office and folks capabilities. He’ll report on to CEO Michael Weissman.

Wilson joins SoundCloud from First Look Media, the place he served as COO and CFO. He held held prior CFO roles at AwesomenessTV in Los Angeles, RLJ Leisure/AcornTV and divisional CFO and worldwide operations Controller at Discovery Communications.

“I’m excited to have Drew be part of SoundCloud,” Weissman stated. “He’s an leisure business chief with an extremely sturdy enterprise, operational and monetary background, driving media organizations throughout a time of transformative change.” Wilson added, “I’m thrilled to have the chance to hitch SoundCloud and to work with Mike Weissman on increasing the corporate’s strategic imaginative and prescient and operational effectiveness. SoundCloud is effectively suited to develop and serve its younger artist and listener group whereas profiting from new alternatives and adjustments out there.”