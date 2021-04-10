Music Industry Strikes: Universal Canada Names Kardinal Offishall SVP

+ The nonprofit group We Are Shifting the Needle, which was based by Grammy winner engineer Emily Lazar and goals to shut the gender hole within the technical fields of the recording business, has introduced new additions to its advisory “SoundBoard.” They embrace artists Brittany Howard, Vanessa Carlton, Christina Perri, Imogen Heap, and Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus, and be part of beforehand introduced artists Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, HAIM and Linda Perry. Stated Carlton: “The gender hole for ladies on the technical aspect of music making is jaw dropping. As a mom to a 6-year-old daughter who’s already fidgeting with mics and writing her personal songs, their mission is very necessary to me.” See the complete record of board members and discover further data on the We Are Shifting the Needle website.

+ Following the March 2 dying of Michael Gudinski, the founder and longtime chief govt of Australian music firm Mushroom Group, his son Matt Gudinski will tackle the CEO place. Below the Mushroom umbrella are a bunch of corporations and music providers, together with labels, reserving companies, administration, artistic providers and merchandise.

Thursday, April 8

+ Universal Music Canada has promoted artist and producer Kardinal Offishall (pictured) to senior VP of A&R. A joint-venture label take care of British producer Concord Samuels (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Ella Mai) this spring will likely be his first precedence; he has already overseen tasks by Motown act Emanuel, singer-songwriter Savannah Ré and rapper Zach Zoya. “This promotion underscores our large aspirations – Canada is bursting with expertise and we’re dedicated to constructing the most effective staff we will to place that expertise entrance and centre on a worldwide stage. I’m honored to proceed to guide alongside Kardi,” mentioned Jeffrey Remedios, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Canada.

+ Leisure One (“eOne”) has appointed Dushiyan Piruthivirajah to Head of Music Supervision & Sync UK, increasing the corporate’s Music Supervision attain into the UK market and driving sync technique for eOne outdoors North America.

Primarily based in London, Piruthivirajah will lead music supervision efforts for the UK and European territories for eOne’s report label and writer, reporting to Sean Mulligan, eOne’s VP Artistic, Music, primarily based in Los Angeles. On this place, Piruthivirajah will work throughout eOne’s TV and Movie productions in addition to third-party producers. He will even deal with discovering sync alternatives for eOne’s music acts throughout TV, movie, promoting, and gaming, representing eOne’s catalogues which embrace Final Gang Information, Demise Row Information and Dualtone, and can work on bespoke collaborative tasks with promoting companies and music supervisors. Beforehand he held senior roles on the NNC and Audio Community and labored as an unbiased music supervisor.

+ Piece of Pie, the label based by former Atlantic Information exec Tom Carolan and veteran musician Zander Schloss, has launched two charity-related songs: “What Is It This Time,” the brand new single from Los Angeles-based collective Zooluxx (that includes visitor vocals from Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore), for which all donations and merchandise proceeds will profit Uganda Skateboard Neighborhood; and “Life Sentence Blues” by nation singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke, with donations and merchandise proceeds benefitting RAINN. The Los Angeles-based label supplies an unprecedented single platform premier partnership for prime artists and rising stars to shine a highlight on each their music and charity of their selection.

Wednesday, April 7

Warner Music Group has promoted Cat Kreidich to president of ADA Worldwide, the corporate’s unbiased label and artist providers arm. Kreidich, who joined ADA as EVP on the finish of final 12 months, will likely be primarily based on the firm’s headquarters in New York and report on to Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music. She succeeds Eliah Seton who, after over a decade with WMG, has taken a brand new function outdoors the corporate.

Kreidich’s remit consists of ADA, the Asylum label, and Degree – WMG’s platform for unsigned artists. Kreidich got here to ADA from Sony Music and its Orchard division, the place she served for almost a decade in prime industrial, strategic, and working management roles. She beforehand held roles at Extremely Information, Caroline Distribution, Virgin Information, and Motown Information.

In current months, ADA has expanded its world operations with ADA Latin (Latin America, Spain and Portugal) and ADA Asia (Higher China, Korea, and South East Asia) and has struck strategic licensing offers with companions similar to Malaysian indie label, KRU Music; Punjabi aggregator, Sky Digital India; Africa’s largest indie hub, Africori; and the Arab world’s Rotana Music. Final week, ADA introduced an unique partnership with Billy Mann and Benton James, launching the JV label icons+giants.

Lousada mentioned: “At Warner, we’re strengthening how we serve authentic artists and entrepreneurs at each stage of profession growth. As a part of that mission, ADA is a beacon of experience and help for unbiased artists and unbiased labels all over the world. Within the brief time since Cat’s return to ADA, she’s already impressed everybody along with her ardour and creativity, her deep devotion to the indie group, and her wide-ranging world experience.”

He continued: “I’d additionally prefer to say a large because of Eliah for his dedication to the evolution of ADA into the world chief that it’s at this time. All through his time at WMG, he’s helped information the corporate by way of many transformational moments. He’s completed a tremendous job and he leaves with our deepest gratitude and help.”

Kreidich added: “Championing the indie group is in my blood; it’s what has guided my profession during the last twenty years, and I’m honored to form the way forward for this house with a powerhouse like ADA. Constructing on the nice basis and world-class groups that Eliah has put in place, I’m targeted on leaning into our insights to seek out new and disruptive methods to amplify the visions of music-makers and creators throughout the globe.”

Seton mentioned: “Cat’s an absolute celebrity. I’m so completely satisfied to welcome her into this crucial function for WMG’s future, and I’ll be cheering her on as she takes the corporate to even larger heights. It’s a bittersweet second as I depart my Warner household, stuffed with gratitude and pleasure in all that we’ve achieved collectively, however I sit up for what’s forward and sharing my subsequent chapter with everybody very quickly. I wish to thank Len, Steve, and Max for the extraordinary alternatives they’ve afforded me.”

Tuesday, April 6

+ Lawyer Joel Katz, former founding chairman of Greenberg Traurig’s leisure and media follow and a prime official on the Recording Academy, has joined Barnes & Thornburg. He’ll stay primarily based in Atlanta, the place he’ll function as senior counsel for the agency’s leisure, media and sports activities follow. The information was first reported by Billboard.

“Mr. Katz and Greenberg Traurig parted methods a while in the past, and the departure was mutually desired. He spent various years constructing the follow, however at this stage persevering with was not an possibility,” Greenberg Traurig Government Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum mentioned. “Each one of many attorneys and workers who labored with Mr. Katz throughout his profession at Greenberg Traurig elected to stay at our agency, in a division chaired by Bobby Rosenbloum, Dan Black and Barbara Meili, with business luminaries similar to Jay Cooper, Jess Rosen, Paul Schindler, Jeff Smith and others, and guide Don Perry. The Greenberg Traurig leisure, media and know-how practice rolls on.”

Katz resigned from Greenberg Traurig “by mutual understanding” on the finish of 2020. He was accused of sexual harassment earlier that 12 months by ousted president-CEO in a blockbuster authorized grievance towards the group, the investigation of which is ongoing; she additionally despatched a memo to the Academy’s head of HR expressing concern in regards to the group’s “exorbitant and pointless” authorized charges to outdoors legislation corporations, which have been greater than $1 million per 12 months to 2 corporations, together with Greenberg Traurig, over the tax years 2013-2018. Katz has helmed a number of main offers lately, together with the Grammy Awards’ 10-year, $500 million take care of CBS in 2016 and the 2019 sale of Huge Machine Label Group to Ithaca Holdings and The Carlyle Group. He has additionally represented many executives (together with L.A. Reid and Republic Information’ Monte and Avery Lipman) through the years in addition to artists together with Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Buffett, Julio Iglesias, Willie Nelson and lots of others.

+ EDM powerhouse Swedish Home Mafia has enlisted Weeknd supervisor Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as the brand new supervisor within the group’s long-running comeback. The trio, one of many biggest-grossing touring acts of the early 2010s, cut up amid nice fanfare in 2013 however reunited for a shock set in 2018 — shortly after which they parted methods with longtime supervisor Amy Thomson. SHM united with Patriot Administration’s Ron Laffitte and signed a take care of Columbia reported to be price $3 million in 2019, though it has since parted methods with each.