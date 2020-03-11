Music Isn’t Canceled, Even if SXSW Is (Guest Column)

The cancellation of SXSW final week issues for a lot of causes. It issues as a result of the Metropolis of Austin is dependent upon the cash the convention brings with it — over $350 million by 2019’s rely. It issues as a result of SXSW is a crucial a part of our music tradition — whether or not the final music-consuming public realizes it or not.

Indie artists depend upon the publicity that comes with enjoying SXSW. I’m intimately conscious of this truth; I performed at SXSW many instances, and was signed there 25 years in the past. So sure, for me, it’s private.

I agree with the Metropolis of Austin and its choice to place a cease to the occasion; I’m glad that well being is a precedence. However past my very own myopic view, canceling SXSW this yr ought to matter to all music lovers as a result of it may current a harbinger of issues to return: the slowdown of touring. Many musicians depend upon enjoying stay to make a residing. No excursions, festivals, commerce reveals or conferences means no earnings.

Think about how unhealthy musicians are at asking for album gross sales; how we regularly really feel like we will’t come out and say, “My music prices cash.” We’re instructed we will promote the expertise of going to our reveals, or the chance to have our songs in commercials or TV, and we will “leverage our private manufacturers” to launch product traces — why sure, that’s my eyewear line at Costco — however if we ask on to spend your cash, it’s seen as gauche.

This has grow to be much more tough with our society’s widespread adoption of streaming. Now a few of us really feel like we now have to bounce across the topic and say issues like “try my new album” or “hope you hear” or “I’ve new music.” Most of the time, what’s left unsaid is: “I might actually admire if you hearken to the songs, and if you just like the album, purchase it.”

We have to cease pretending that we’re not making an attempt to make a residing. We have to make it OK to ask music lovers to assist the music they love, straight. By shopping for an album in a bodily or digital format, not simply streaming (however stream it too!), the artist is extra more likely to see direct advantages by way of higher revenue margins, a better profile with DSPs, retailers and labels, and elevated chart potential.

The cancellation of SXSW is sort of a spear to the guts of artists — and of Austin. Should you’re considering, “What can I do?” I’ve some concepts!

– Donate to Austin charities that profit the individuals, musicians and companies of town. They’re already profoundly feeling the impact of the cancellation and are lacking out on much-needed funds normally raised throughout SXSW. Listed here are a number of upstanding organizations: Stand with Austin (Austin Group Fund has created a unified place for individuals to donate to assist the people and small companies impacted by the cancellation of this yr’s SXSW); Well being Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM, low value or free well being look after musicians); Housing Alternatives for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME, monetary help for housing and musicians over 55); SIMS Basis (Psychological well being and habit look after musicians).

– Help the musicians you like by shopping for their music and merch. Think about this a name to motion. Musicians are simply making an attempt to make a residing, such as you.

– Musicians of all genres, report video of a music or a set and put up it to your socials and YouTube with the hashtag #songorset. This manner, digital South By attendees can nonetheless try your music and meet different followers within the feedback.

If we will’t convey the individuals to the venue, let’s convey the expertise of sharing our music to the individuals. Let’s make one thing good with our digital tradition.

Simply keep in mind, hundreds of thousands of persons are about to overlook out on going to their first live performance. Some individuals is likely to be lacking out on assembly somebody who may change their life. Publicity to the humanities opens our minds and has the potential to make us higher as a society; it’s our accountability as human beings to guard artwork and the individuals who make it. I hope that, like washing our arms, we make partaking with and supporting music an everyday behavior.

And let’s cease pretending we’re not making an attempt to make a residing, go forward and embody hyperlinks to your store. Go forward and say,” I really like enjoying music for you and would admire your assist.” The assist of music lovers helps us proceed making music, making artwork, sharing ourselves, connecting with one another, assembly new individuals, rising group.

Dallas native Lisa Loeb is a Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter, touring musician and philanthropist. She just lately launched her 15th album, “A Easy Trick to Happiness.”