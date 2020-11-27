Music Legends Eric Clapton, Van Morrison Team For Anti-Lockdown Single

Music legends Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have introduced a brand new single, “Stand and Ship,” in assist of Morrison’s Save Dwell Music marketing campaign. The blues observe was written by Morrison and is carried out by Clapton.

Morrison, finest recognized for songs like “Brown Eyed Woman,” “Domino” and “Wild Evening,” in addition to seminal albums “Moondance” and “Astral Weeks,” launched three songs protesting the U.Okay. lockdown over September and October, titled “Born To Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No Extra Lockdown.”

Proceeds from “Stand and Ship” will go to the Morrison’s Lockdown Monetary Hardship Fund, which helps musicians dealing with difficulties on account of the coronavirus and ensuing lockdown measures.

Clapton — the one three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame — referred to as the dearth of stay occasions because of lockdown restrictions “deeply upsetting.”

“There are lots of of us who assist Van and his endeavors to save lots of stay music; he’s an inspiration,” Clapton stated. “We should get up and be counted as a result of we have to discover a approach out of this mess. The choice isn’t value excited about. Dwell music may by no means get well.”

“Eric’s recording is improbable and can clearly resonate with the various who share our frustrations,” stated Morrison. “It’s heart-breaking to see so many proficient musicians lack any significant assist from the federal government, however we need to reassure them that we’re working onerous on daily basis to foyer for the return of stay music, and to save lots of our business.”

England on Thursday introduced a return to the three-tier system after lockdown lifts on Dec. 2. Various cities, together with the capital area of London and Liverpool, fall beneath the lesser restrictions of Tier 2. The virus has to this point claimed greater than 57,000 lives within the U.Okay.

Clapton and Morrison carried out collectively at London’s O2 Area in March, to boost funds for The Royal Marsden Most cancers Charity, weeks earlier than the primary U.Okay. lockdown was imposed.

“Stand and Ship” might be obtainable for obtain and streaming from iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and all different shops from Dec. 4.