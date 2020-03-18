Music Live-Streams: What to Look For, from Ben Gibbard to Major Lazer to the Met

One good thing about being unwillingly thrust into the stay-at-home period: the burgeoning phenomenon of largely free live-streamed live shows from artists decided to assist is thru being housebound. Who is aware of: we could find yourself experiencing extra reside music as shut-ins than we ever did going out, even when it’s by way of a display screen.

John Legend, Yungblood and Coldplay have been amongst the performers who’ve already turned in internet exhibits for the grounded. Neil Younger did one Monday night time and has promised extra on the approach. The rising lineup consists of music for each style, together with no scarcity of classical and operatic performances in addition to pop and R&B. Right here’s a listing of some upcoming internet live shows:

MARCH 17

Fruit Bats, 7 p.m. ET

30 minutes, solo present, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, by way of Stageit

click on right here for entry

Ben Gibbard, 7 p.m ET

each day present, 30-60 minutes, free, by way of YouTube

Lydia Loveless, 9 p.m ET

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, by way of StageIt

click on right here for entry

Dropkick Murphys, 7 p.m. ET

free, by way of YouTube

The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini’s “La Bohème”, 7:30 p.m. ET

beforehand recorded, free by way of Apple, Amazon, Roku, Samsung companies or gadgets, obtainable until 3:30 Wednesday

for data, click on right here

Americana Highways with Sarah Morris, Sarah Peacock, Pi Jacobs, Bruce Sudano, 7-10 p.m. ET

each day present with completely different visitor artists, free, by way of Fb Dwell

click on right here for entry

MARCH 18

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, eight p.m ET

by way of Fb Dwell and Instagram

for entry, click on right here

Vienna State Opera: “Die Walküre,” 1 and three p.m. ET

beforehand recorded, obtainable for 24 hours

for data click on right here

Landon Elliott

25 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, by way of StageIt

for entry, click on right here

MARCH 20

Extremely Digital Audio Pageant: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past, 5 p.m. ET

requires satellite tv for pc subscription, by way of SiriusXM

entry right here