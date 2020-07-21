Music Magazine Hit Parader Reimagined as Film/TV Production Studio

Music journal Hit Parader, printed from 1942 to 2008, has been reimagined as a branded manufacturing studio for TV, movie, stay occasions and extra, below the auspices of music biz and media veterans Ash Avildsen (pictured at left), Josh Bernstein (proper) and Matt Pinfield (middle). The primary choices below the Hit Parader moniker are slated to air — Covid-19 allowing — by the tip of 2020, and embody the unique scripted collection “Paradise Metropolis” and music competitors TV reveals “No Cowl” and “Roadie Rage.” Platforms for the three applications can be introduced shortly. A biopic of influential A&R exec Tom Zutaut, who was portrayed by SNL’s Pete Davidson in Motley Crue’s 2019 Netfilx movie “The Grime,” can be within the works.

Different high-profile endeavors embody the return of stay occasions — amongst them: the Golden Gods, Mayhem Competition and The Rock N’ Roll Roast, says firm president Bernstein, who “immediately bonded” with now-partner Avildsen a few dozen years in the past “over our shared love of rock and roll music and pro-wrestling. With Hit Parader, we noticed a strategy to lastly type the final word tag-team and marry our shared imaginative and prescient making a rock ‘n’ roll studio targeted on unique content material and immersive experiences.”

Firm CEO Avildsen, who can be founder/CEO of impartial metallic and rock document label Sumerian, has start-up funding in place for Hit Parader, which is able to function below a label-inspired marketing strategy. “We are going to create, produce and/or purchase unique IP. We are going to then do our greatest to get that content material out to the lots and monetize it each method we are able to.” Hit Parader has places of work within the Panasonic constructing in Common Metropolis simply outdoors of Hollywood.

“Paradise Metropolis,” which Avildsen describes as “A mixture of the younger angst of ‘Euphoria,’ the leisure biz authenticity of ‘Entourage’ and the supernatural enjoyable of ‘Sabrina,’” stars Drea de Matteo, the late Cameron Boyce and Bella Thorne. The primary season of eight 40-minute episodes is full, with a objective of 5 seasons in whole.

Whereas the music-based TV collection’ together with “Vinyl” and “Roadies” incited pleasure, then disappointment from many viewers, Avildsen says, “I don’t assume ‘Vinyl’ and ‘Roadies’ faltered for any lack of curiosity. There’s a large, worldwide viewers hungry for a scripted collection in rock & roll which is obvious by our first ‘Paradise Metropolis’ teaser breaking 14 million views on YouTube alone. We’re additionally leaning so much youthful with our casting and subject material than these reveals.” Avildsen is the author/director of Miramax indie movie “American Devil,” at the moment on Showtime, as nicely as “Paradise Metropolis,” which is a derivative of American Devil.

Pinfield, Hit Parader’s VP of Artist Relations, seems as himself in “Paradise Metropolis” and is likely one of the hosts of “No Cowl. “The factor I like about [‘No Cover’] is its platform and springboard for brand spanking new and younger unique expertise performing their very own materials [the show will feature only original music, hence the show’s title]. We need to assist these younger artists get a leg up on this business.” Following the “American Idol” mannequin, winners will rating administration and document offers. 4 of the 5 judges for “No Cowl” are confirmed; decide casting for “Roadie Rage,” which can be “half true story-telling through animation and half impediment insanity,” begins this week.

Though the Hit Parader principals have robust bonafides in rock and metallic, “all genres and kinds are welcome and can be given platforms,” Avildsen says. “Whereas there may be sure musical parts synonymous with ‘rock & roll,’ I’m nonetheless a agency believer that above all, it’s an perspective, not a sound. The Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame has achieved an important job of reflecting this, therefore The Band and Tupac are each in there. Bob Dylan and N.W.A., Marvin Gaye and The Beastie Boys, David Bowie and Public Enemy. I like it.”

Regardless of the storied Hit Parader publishing historical past, there are minimal plans for any sort of journal part. “I believe the legacy and historical past of Hit Parader brings a modern-day worth that will take a few years to recreate,” Avildsen says.

Launching Hit Parader content material through the pandemic has been difficult, however, notes Avildsen, it’s additionally “highlighted the simple want for our music scene to diversify past the normal fashions of leisure, i.e., touring and albums.”

Pinfield likens the enterprise to one in every of his earlier profession successes. “I haven’t been this enthusiastic about being on the bottom flooring of one thing as particular as Hit Parader …[it] jogs my memory of my earliest days at MTV,” he says. Pinfield’s objective in his new function is “to make Hit Parader the vacation spot for all issues rock and the rock ‘n’ roll life-style. Rock music nonetheless has probably the most loyal audiences on the planet and so they have been enormously underserved.”

Bernstein, whose credit embody Golden Gods Awards, AP Music Awards, and XXL Freshmen, is worked up to deliver the Golden Gods, which final came about in 2014, and the Rock N’ Roll Roast again. The Golden Gods present plans to return in 2021 — contingent upon on evolving live-venue social distancing guidelines. The awards will provide transparency within the nomination and voting processes, with votes publicly launched the day after the present. In 2009, the first annual Golden Gods Awards had been held at Los Angeles’ Membership Nokia, and ’09 and subsequent years featured the crème de la crème of rock and metallic artists, together with performances by Metallica, Marilyn Manson, Weapons N’ Roses, and Korn. With Golden Gods and different fan-focused endeavors, Bernstein hopes that “these TV reveals, movie initiatives, concert events and award reveals is usually a shiny, shining mild on the finish of the tunnel for rock followers throughout what are at the moment such darkish instances.”