Music Manager Evan Winiker Joins Range Media Partners

Evan Winiker has joined Range Media Partners as a managing companion within the music division. He arrives from Full Cease Administration, and brings with him shoppers MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Stroll Off The Earth. Becoming a member of Winiker at Range are managers Zack Phillips and Valentine Banor.

Range has been swiftly rising its music division, hiring managers Michele Harrison and Melissa Ruderman in current months.

Winiker spent 4 years at Full Cease after 5 years with Brandon Creed’s Creed Co. firm, which merged with Jeffrey Azoff’s store in 2012 to type Full Cease. Previous to administration, he was a member within the indie rock band Metal Practice, alongside Jack Antonoff.

Mentioned Pete Micelli, CEO of Range: “We’re stuffed with gratitude that Evan has joined our staff, he’s the epitome of Range — considerate, caring, formidable and creative in every thing he does. We’re thrilled that Evan needs to information the artists he represents into unlocking alternative in all areas.”

“I’m past grateful for all of the love and recollections shared over the previous few years with my Full Cease household, and thrilled to be embarking on this new journey,” added Winiker. “As a supervisor, it’s all the time my aim to encompass my shoppers with the perfect groups in all areas. This eco system is really that. It’s an atmosphere of ahead pondering individuals who look past the boundaries and partitions which can be categorically put in place, permitting them to open new doorways and attain new peaks that we dream up.”

Based in Sept. 2020, with sights set on shaking up the aggressive entertainment-industry illustration panorama, Range was launched by a bunch of high-profile defectors from super-agencies together with CAA, UTA and WME as a brand new administration agency that can goal Hollywood’s strongest potential shoppers for bespoke illustration providers. Its shoppers span movie, tv, music, literary and activism.

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. Its founders embody Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Wealthy Prepare dinner, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.