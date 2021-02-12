Music Manager Michele Harrison Joins Range Media Partners

Michele Harrison has joined Range Media Partners as a supervisor within the music division. Her hiring follows the current announcement of Range music accomplice, Melissa Ruderman.

A 15-year veteran of Monotone, Inc., the place she labored alongside founder Ian Montone repping such acts as The Shins, Vampire Weekend and Jamie Foxx, Harrison launched her personal administration firm after spending 2019 at Pals at Work (house to John Legend, Raphael Saadiq and Lindsey Stirling, amongst others).

Harrison’s profession began within the late Nineteen Nineties when she was recruited into the music {industry} as a authorized assistant on the Regulation Places of work of Fischbach, Perlstein and Lieberman. Label gigs at Virgin Information in 2001 and Hollywood Information in 2002 adopted, after which Montone, her former FPL Regulation colleague, introduced her on to Monotone.

Harrison was approached in early 2021 by Range Music managing accomplice, Matt Graham. “We had been launched to Michele by means of {industry} legend Don Passman who paid her the best of compliments,” he stated. “It was apparent that the depth of her expertise and relationships from working with expertise like Vampire Weekend, The Shins and Jamie Foxx was going so as to add nice dimension to our staff. Michele sees the entire subject with beautiful style throughout all genres. We stay up for what she’s going to convey to our firm as a frontrunner and a connector.”

Added Harrison: “I’m thrilled to be part of such a ahead considering firm which values a tradition of help, collaboration, open communication and transparency above all else. The ensuing local weather is one the place individuals at each degree really feel assured to securely and freely specific concepts and share assets which finally advantages everybody, colleagues and shoppers alike. The environment is buzzing with sky-is-the-limit vitality and pleasure, targeted purely on constructing and creating moderately than competing, which is magnetic. I’ve by no means seen something prefer it.”

Based in Sept. 2020, with sights set on shaking up the aggressive entertainment-industry illustration panorama, Range was based by Peter Micelli and a gaggle of high-profile defectors from super-agencies together with CAA, UTA and WME as a brand new administration agency that may goal Hollywood’s strongest potential shoppers for bespoke illustration providers. Its shoppers span movie, tv, music, literary, and activism.

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. Along with Matt Graham, the founders, all of whom have an possession stake within the new firm, embrace Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Wealthy Cook dinner, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.