Music teacher from Pakistan raped Ukraine’s minor in Vrindavan, girl for three days …

Agra: In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a case of alleged rape of a minor girl from Ukraine for three consecutive days by a Pakistani music teacher has come to light. Pakistani citizen was arrested. A police officer said, "The accused Anand Kumar is a resident of Karachi and he has been living in the city on a tourist visa for the past several years."

Vrindavan Kotwali in-charge Awadhesh Pratap Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the accused was arrested near the tamarind lock in Parikrama Marg. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of the victim's father and he has been sent to jail.

Police said that the victim is a citizen of Ukraine and lives in Chaitanya Vihar nearby. Her parents are devotees of Krishna, although both have been divorced and remain separate. Mathura SP Uday Shankar said that the accused has been arrested and orders for investigation have been given.