Musical show, emotion and the presence of Roger Federer: this was the celebration of the 100 years of the Wimbledon Central Court

*Cliff Richard surprised the spectators with his repertoire in the stands

A historic moment was experienced in the United Kingdom. The music of Cliff Richard It marked the beginning of an alternative show that went beyond the matches that the tennis players cheered on in the third Grand Slam of the year. Undoubtedly, the most emblematic scene was when the Swiss Roger Federer visited the court centralon the occasion of the centenary of the mythical track that had its party on the day that ends with the tradition of Middle Sunday.

Your Majesty He was accompanied by his father Robertand by his coach, Severin Luthi. During his stay he toured the facilities of the All England Clubheading towards the place that sheltered him throughout his career.

is that the organization celebrated the 100th anniversary of Center Court, with a ceremony that took place before the first match of the day, the one that faced the British Heather Watson and the german Jule Niemeier.

*The legends dressed up in the Central Court

This is the first Wimbledon without the presence of Helvetian since 1997. In 1998 first came to Grand Slam londinense to dispute the junior tournament, who also won. In 1999 began to compete in the main draw, until his first big victory came in 2001when he defeated round of 16 to Pete Sampras. Today they are fulfilled 21 years to the day Federer turned the course of world tennis.

The Swiss lifted his first title in 2003winning five in a row until 2008, something that has only been achieved in the was open, Swedish Bjorn Borg.

In addition to having played some of the best matches in history, such as the lost final in 2008 against Rafael Nadal, Federer has won in eight times in Cathedralthe man with the most titles who has one less than the record for nine of Martina Navratilova.

His last match was in 2021when he lost in the quarterfinals against the Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Therefore, the Swiss plans a return to the circuit, after recover from two knee operations by the end of the year. is scheduled to play the Laver Cup and the tournament Baselyour natal city.

“I hope to return, once again”, said the 40-year-old legend on center court, standing with the rest of the champions of Wimbledon. The owner of 20 Grand Slam crowns has been inactive since he succumbed in the quarter-final at Wimbledon a year ago. Furthermore, he mentioned that He hadn’t anticipated that his recovery from knee surgery last year would take this long. “The knee has not treated me well,” she concluded.

*The closing of the ceremony was full of emotion

