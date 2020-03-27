MusiCares Chiefs Steve Boom and Harvey Mason Jr. Talk Coronavirus Relief Fund, and How We All Can Help

Grammy Awards are nice, however the Recording Academy’s best contribution to the music trade is arguably MusiCares — its charitable basis to help music trade staff in want.

In easier instances, it helps folks with every little thing from emergency well being care to substance-abuse remedy, however as of late it has centered on serving to music folks — everybody, not simply Academy members — who’ve misplaced their livelihoods as a result of coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the music trade and a lot of the world.

Final week the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund with $2 million, and earlier this week Amazon Music, Fb, SiriusXM-Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music made “beneficiant” contributions to it — as have numerous others, together with musicians who’ve carried out on-line concert events to lift cash: Higher Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin was surprised when his solo set on Fb final week raised greater than $40,000, just because he clicked a “MusiCares” field on the positioning; Father John Misty launched a reside album to lift cash for the fund.

MusiCares has been with out an govt director for the previous two years, however its chairman of the board, Amazon Music chief Steve Boom and performing Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. — and its three vice presidents, Debbie Carroll, Kelly Darr and Judy Wong, and the group’s 16-person employees — stepped instantly into the breach and started getting folks monetary assist, for which everybody within the music group owes them a debt of gratitude.

Boom and Mason took 20 minutes from these roles and their busy day jobs (Mason can be a musician/songwriter/producer) to speak with Selection about MusiCares’ efforts and how all of us may also help.

When you want to help MusiCares’ efforts to help music professionals in want, go to: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you’re a member of the music trade in want of help, go to: musicares.org.

Clearly MusiCares has a powerful infrastructure in place, however you established the fund fairly rapidly after the pandemic hit the U.S.

Steve Boom: When this started to get critical, Harvey and I instantly obtained on the cellphone and mentioned we have to do one thing now and on a giant scale, and it was the Academy and MusiCares that originally stepped up with the contributions and created the fund. With a corporation that has thirty-plus years of serving to folks and has finished this earlier than, though not on this scale, in case you’re donating cash you possibly can relaxation assured that it’s going to get to the individuals who want it, as a result of that’s already what we do.

Harvey Mason Jr.: In 2005 MusiCares’ Hurricane Katrina aid effort, which I believed was wonderful, helped over 3,500 folks and granted nearly $four million to folks in want, it was apparent we have been going to wish a a lot larger effort.

We need to be certain that folks perceive the MusiCares COVID aid fund is for everyone within the music group — not simply Recording Academy members and positively not famous person artists, it’s about working class musicians and folks loading gear and operating lights and engineering sound, for the guitar participant about to go on tour that was canceled, or a man who was enjoying in a lodge foyer. Plenty of them don’t work for corporations or have insurance coverage and loads of them don’t have financial savings. Plenty of multibillion-dollar corporations say that in the event that they don’t get a bailout they solely have a number of months to outlive, and we’re listening to from our constituents that they could not survive for a number of days or even weeks.

Boom: Actually, the superstars are those who’re serving to out.

Do you could have a ballpark thought of how a lot has been raised thus far?

Boom: We began with $1 million every from MusiCares and the Academy, and it’s multiples of that now. The whole adjustments hourly, which is nice, and we count on it to be multiples of that, and we’re tremendous enthusiastic about how a lot cash has been raised, but it surely’s nowhere close to sufficient — the necessity is larger than something we’ve skilled. The music group has by no means wanted extra assist than it wants now.

Are there ways in which folks could make it simpler for the MusiCares employees to course of their requests?

Mason: The web site lays all of it out fairly clearly, however given the amount of requests we’re seeing, I believe an important factor is for folks to fill out all the data as utterly as potential and have a little bit little bit of persistence as we work by all of the purposes coming in.

Are you inspired by the aid music folks can obtain from the stimulus invoice that’s earlier than Congress?

Mason: I believe it’s going to assist. There’s language in there that’s useful to our group, however I believe it’s a little bit TBD for us — it’s going to take a while for us to dig by the laws and see how we slot in. We labored extraordinarily arduous to be sure that the voices of creators and music folks have been heard, we submitted nearly 25,000 items of communication to nationwide legislators and I believe we have been heard, so we have been very appreciative to be included. However the way it performs out and what it means in {dollars} and cents to our group is TBD.

How can folks assist aside from donating, particularly since we’re all caught at house?

Mason: If it’s not giving cash its spreading the message. When you’re wherever within the arts, sharing your expertise helps, speaking concerning the aid fund helps, sending hyperlinks and belongings to your folks and folks you’re employed with is useful, or performing — for us artists are doing one of many higher issues, giving their expertise and content material and creativity and tagging MusiCares hyperlinks and every other digital belongings.

Boom: All of that, 100%. The one factor I’d add is to proceed to interact together with your favourite artists on-line and allow them to know that you just’re on the market and supporting them as a result of they’re going via arduous instances, and in case you can’t do it financially do it emotionally as a result of it actually helps. Simply be a fan.

Enjoying a profit live performance on Fb is actually so simple as clicking a field to donate to MusiCares, like Higher Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin did?

Each: Completely, it’s that easy.

There have been some names — okay, one title — not included within the checklist of streaming providers contributing to the fund. Do you could have any touch upon that?

Mason: We don’t have a agency reply on that, however we approached all people and we’re persevering with to, and we’re simply appreciative and grateful when folks do come on board. I do know that each firm is deciding what they’re going to do in their very own time-frame and have their very own folks to fret about, and sure issues occur at sure instances. If anyone’s not [involved] but we’re persevering with to speak and hopefully they’ll do one thing useful in the long term. However we don’t complain about individuals who don’t come on, we’re simply grateful for the individuals who do.

Is there anybody specifically on the MusiCares employees you’d prefer to shout out?

Mason: Everybody, clearly, however the MusiCares employees is being led by three wonderful ladies who’ve been working with it for a while — Debbie Carroll, Kelly Darr and Judy Wong. The three of them have been working tirelessly for a while round this, and Steve has been instrumental in main the group by this and has gone above and past the decision of obligation for a traditional chair place.

And naturally now we have to shout out the music creators and the individuals who have gone on-line and reached out to the group, both with messages or music, and now we have to shout them out for not solely assist us elevate cash but in addition bringing folks collectively. We’ve obtained artists speaking about MusiCares, giving hyperlinks on their reside streams — Selena Gomez simply donated a portion of her merch gross sales to MusiCares. Artists have actually gone out of their approach and we actually should thank them for that. In fact the press and phrase of mouth have performed an infinite function as nicely, and it’s been actually encouraging that among the streaming companions and the labels and artists we’re going to be speaking about have actually put in loads of effort and time to be useful.

Boom: Everybody that he mentioned, and I’m actually pleased with the best way streaming and tech corporations got here collectively to type this coalition of help. It’s been unimaginable to see.

How are you each balancing this work together with your day jobs?

Mason: It’s positively a problem. My studio has been closed for the previous couple of weeks. I’ve a cellular I can work out of a little bit bit, however information, films and TV exhibits that I’ve been engaged on have come to a grinding halt. This has pushed me to work even tougher on the MusiCares facet — my enterprise is nice and I’m good so I’m not attempting to place myself in that space of want, however I completely see the way it impacts my staff and the trade is being affected.

Boom: Clearly I’ve a day job too and issues aren’t slowing down, so I’ve to shout out the Amazon Music group, we’ve been behind this MusiCares effort from day one and it’s been actually gratifying to see folks on my group rally behind it on prime of their day jobs.