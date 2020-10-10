MusiCares Launches ‘Wellness in Music’ Survey: Find It Here

On World Psychological Well being Day, Saturday, October 10, MusiCares is launching a brand new Wellness in Music survey. In line with the announcement, this new annual survey will assist the group to evaluate the music group’s psychological well being and wellness to higher inform MusiCares of the wants dealing with their shoppers.

“As we settle into month seven of the worldwide pandemic, MusiCares is asking music professionals with 5+ years of expertise to share their trustworthy realities, particularly because it pertains to their total psychological and bodily well being and wellness,” the announcement reads. The survey will probably be dwell from October 10 to November 9, 2020. The survey outcomes will probably be launched in early 2021.

MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, has donated tens of millions of {dollars} to supporting the well being of music individuals because it was based in 1989. Because the coronarvirus pandemic set in, it established MusiCares COVID-19 Aid to assist music individuals impacted by the pandemic and dealing with disaster on account of lack of work, medical prognosis, menace of eviction, and different private emergencies.

The aid efforts have helped greater than 19,000 music business artists and professionals and distributed greater than $20 million — making this probably the most recipients assisted for any single aid effort in MusiCares’ historical past.

“Our purpose is to find out how totally different elements of being a music skilled relate to total well-being and psychological well being,” the introduction to the survey reads. “It is a voluntary survey and all your responses are strictly confidential. The outcomes of the survey will probably be used higher inform MusiCares of the wants of their shoppers and to additional perceive and talk the problems impacting the lives and careers of music professionals.”

Fill out the survey right here.