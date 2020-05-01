MusiCares Temporarily Suspends New Applications for Aid – Variety

MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, which has raised almost $14 million via its COVID-19 Aid Fund, has been compelled to cease accepting new functions for support till it raises more cash, the group introduced Thursday. MusiCares workers and executives have been arduous at work fundraising, however till additional discover, the necessity has outstripped the monetary sources.

Inside days of the shutdown, the Academy and MusiCares shaped the COVID-19 Aid Fund, which has grow to be the de facto go-to charity for the music enterprise, marshalling donations from almost each main music firm and distributing greater than $14 million to a music group that continues to wish support — and has been receiving 500 functions per day.

Anybody looking for to donate can achieve this at https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund.

In an announcement, MusiCares wrote:

The consequences of COVID-19 have been devastating to our music group and the necessity for reduction stays dire. Whereas we’re extremely grateful for all of the help we’ve got obtained and are humbled to be ready to assist those that are so desperately in want, the combat to assist these struggling in our group is way from over.

Since forming in March, the MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund has raised almost $14 million {dollars} to help 1000’s of music business professionals affected by the pandemic. It’s the largest amount of cash raised, with probably the most recipients helped, for any single occasion in our historical past. Thus far this 12 months, we’ve vetted and authorised 20,200 people to obtain help. For context, that’s greater than double the variety of music folks we sometimes serve in a single 12 months. However, there’s nonetheless a lot work to be carried out.

Sadly, till we will elevate more cash for our COVID-19 Aid Fund, we will not settle for new functions from these looking for help. Whereas our aim is at all times to offer help to everybody in want, we’re at present certain by the funds out there.

We aren’t giving up and proceed to work relentlessly to boost further funds, whereas furthering our dedication to offer management in different methods. These initiatives embrace persevering with our advocacy work in Washington D.C., offering steerage for artists as they navigate this new territory, and fostering discussions with a broad group of leaders about the way forward for our business.

As an business and a group, this is among the most making an attempt instances we’ve ever confronted, however we all know that music can unite us in our battle to console, entertain and supply some levity throughout darkish instances. We’re dedicated to dealing with the challenges forward alongside all those that have and can be part of our trigger.

As MusiCares at present doesn’t have an government director, the hassle has been led by interim Recording Academy president/CEO Harvey Mason jr. and chair/Amazon head of music Steve Increase, who spoke with Variety about their work final month. In an interview Wednesday, Mason emphasised each how beneficiant the donations, which have come from almost each main music firm, have been, but in addition the extent of want.

“We’re nonetheless getting 500 functions a day [for aid] and we’re doing quite a lot of fundraising,” he stated. “The necessity is nice and it’s not slowing down: We’ve raised nearly $14 million and it goes proper again out the door, so the following section can be to do one other fundraising spherical — we went to the streamers, labels, PROs, firms and artists have been very beneficiant and we’re so grateful for that, however there may be one other stage and layer of fundraising that we’re approaching now and it’s going to be essential for us to proceed giving support to folks that want it. That is one thing we’re going to be engaged on for a very long time to come back.”

Because it was based in 1989, MusiCares has distributed greater than $70 million to musicians and music folks in want.

