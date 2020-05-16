Musician and Brother of Carlos Santana Was 68 – Variety

Jorge Santana, a musician and the youngest brother of guitarist Carlos Santana, died of pure causes on Thursday. He was 68.

Carlos Santana introduced the loss of life of his brother on his Fb web page on Friday.

“We take time to rejoice the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge,” Carlos wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of gentle that solid no shadow. The eyes of my coronary heart clearly see him proper in between our wonderful and magnificent mom Josefina and our father Jose.”

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Santana was the youngest of three brothers and began enjoying the guitar after Carlos did. When he was 14, Santana started enjoying the guitar in San Francisco the place he joined a highschool band referred to as The Malibus within the 1960s. The band later modified its identify to Malo, Spanish for “dangerous.” The brand new identify got here from the band’s frontman’s mom who would inform them, “todos ustedes son malos,” which means “all of you might be dangerous.”

The band went on to signal with Warner Brothers and in 1972, turned identified for his or her high 20 hit for the music “Suavecito.” The group would later carry out on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” that very same yr.

Malo produced three extra albums earlier than the band broke up. Santana had additionally been enjoying with the New York-based salsa collective Fania All-Stars and received to play on the Yankee Stadium in 1973. 5 years later, he launched two solo albums, “Jorge Santana” and “It’s All About Love.”

Santana additionally went on to work with Carlos and his administration firm as a director of artist relations. In 1993, Santana toured along with his well-known brother, and the next yr they recorded an album, “Santana Brothers,” with their cousin, Carlos Hernandez.