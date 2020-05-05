Musicians Receive $62 Million in Royalties Through SAG, Music Guild Fund – Variety

Music session gamers and singers will obtained $62 million in royalties by way of SAG-AFTRA and the American Federation of Musicians, the unions collectively introduced Monday.

In line with the 2 organizations, it was the most important distribution in the historical past of the unions’ Mental Property Rights Distribution Fund. Executives famous that the funds are being distributed at a time of turmoil for the music enterprise as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“That is nice information at such a troublesome time for musicians. This fund offers for session gamers who dwell gig to gig, and there has by no means been a larger want for royalty revenue than proper now, with the intensive cancellation of dwell performances,” stated AFM Worldwide President Ray Hair.

Over 42,000 individuals might be receiving fee with a median fee of roughly $1,500. The fund distributed $60 million in royalties in 2019 and over $430 million because it was created in 2008.

SAG-AFTRA’s chief working officer and basic counsel Duncan Crabtree-Eire stated, “The music business has been massively impacted by COVID-19, and no yet one more so than performers whose touring work has been halted and whose recordings are largely cancelled. We’re pleased with the Fund’s dedication and diligence in guaranteeing that the distribution of royalties will attain tens of 1000’s of performers at a time when that monetary safety is required greater than ever.”

The Fund distributes home royalties required to be paid from non-interactive digital streaming suppliers like Pandora and Sirius XM to non-featured performers (session vocalists and musicians) together with royalties from varied overseas efficiency rights organizations to U.S. non-featured artists.

“I’m extremely pleased with our workers, who’ve labored tirelessly to make sure that this distribution went out on schedule to the performers who so drastically want it throughout these troublesome financial instances,” stated Stefanie Taub, CEO of the fund. “Their dedication to the mission of the Fund and its individuals is unparalleled.”

Hair and Crabtree-Eire added that the fund makes “each effort” to contact all artists who could have earned royalties, however there may be inadequate data to course of funds for some performers.