Musk considered creating an open social network before buying Twitter. The founder of him already has a plan to compete here

Bluesky, the open source branch of Twitter already spun off from this platform, has published the initial code of a protocol for its decentralized social network. The system se denomina Authenticated Data Experiment (o ADX) and is available on GitHub for developers to try. Still, Bluesky stresses that it is incomplete.

Today we’re open-sourcing the Authenticated Data eXperiment (ADX) to begin working in public. https://t.co/lJY08TzRps — bluesky (@bluesky) May 4, 2022

Although BlueSky was born within Twitter a few years ago, when the purchase by Musk was completed, the BlueSky leaders publicly recalled who worked independently of the bluebird platform.

Not much had been said about this spin-off until the Tesla tycoon bought the platform. The owners of BlueSky are the members of the team without any control or action by Twitter. Jack Dorsey is part of the board or board of directors.

There, those responsible for BlueSky took the opportunity to say that “taking into account the interest in the future of Twitter, we believe that it is a good time to clarify the relationship” between the two units. And that BlueSky is “independent” of who was its creator. One of the ideas under this decision is to have freedom to do what they want without feeling obligated to make money for shareholders.

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber claims that ADX will be the start of a semi-public development process. “We’re going to take a middle course of releasing the work before it’s complete,” Graber said. The GitHub repository includes an overview of the goals and design of ADX, as well as some experimental code.

It must be remembered that at the end of March Elon Musk was considering creating an open source social network claiming that Twitter does not respect freedom of expression. What he did later was to secretly buy shares of Twitter to, after several days of controversy and negotiations, end up taking over the platform for 44,000 million dollars. Musk has talked about changes that he proposes to make more money. Regarding his initial approach, he has said that

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by improving the product with new features, making the algorithms are open source to increase confidence.

It should be said that BlueSky’s distancing from Twitter is not new. Four months have passed since the company Bluesky obtained financing to start hiring a work team. In 2019, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey had announced changes to Twitter’s core technology, BlueSky, saying it would be “an open, decentralized standard for social media.”

A healthy social media ecosystem

This week, they explain from BlueSky, the code of an experimental personal data server is published and a command line client. “We also share a high-level overview of the network architecture based on a technical description of what the data repository is and how it works” and invites people to be free to play, but asks that they not use this to “build the next great social app” still because things are missing.

Along with the code, an overview of the architecture is given to show the idea of ​​the goal that BlueSky pursues. The analogy for this demo is “git. I mean, BlueSky doesn’t have a finished product or a fully specified protocol, but they’ve been putting components together that they want to enable “a healthier balance of power social media ecosystem.”

Dorsey’s Regrets





Just a month ago, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said that regrets having participated in the creation of a centralized Internet by a few actors (such as the giants of social networks or services that we use on a daily basis such as video calls or mail services, to name a few examples).

In what seems like the day of regrets for the directors of social networks, today Neeraj Arora, who in 2014 was Chief Business Officer of WhatsApp and who helped in the negotiation for sell the instant messaging application to Facebook for 22,000 million dollars (it was finally 3,000 million more than what was announced at the beginning), he has just said that he regrets it.