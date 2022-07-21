Musk started accepting Bitcoin at Tesla in 2021. He has already sold 75% of those Bitcoin, as they lose their value

Elon Musk, who is one of the richest men in the world, is recognized for its ability to play with the value of cryptocurrencies. We have the examples of how an Elon Musk change in his Twitter bio adding “#bitcoin” caused the price of Bitcoin to shoot up 20% in just a few minutes, or the same with Doge, which boosted the value of Dogecoin.

And also their decisions to accept these cryptocurrencies to make purchases at Tesla. But his juggling with cryptocurrencies has no superpowers and there are other factors that influence the progress of these, where the constant fall in the value of Bitcoin stands out.

Tesla and Bitcoin for payments

While in February 2021 Tesla, a company founded and chaired by Elon Musk, communicated a investment of 1.5 billion US dollars in bitcoins and in March it said that it was beginning to accept this cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its cars, it has now been known that the company has gotten rid of 75% of Bitcoins that were in its possession.

It must be remembered that in May 2021 the tycoon said that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin in payments, alleging the contamination produced by mining of these coins. Actually, as a company policy, this decision was shocking.

Tesla is a leading company in the use of renewable energy and in the use of fossil fuels, and Bitcoin is the opposite, considering that its network consumes energy annual higher than that of Sweden, Malaysia, and very close to that of Egypt or Poland. In fact, since 2019 it has gone from assuming 64.15 TWh per year to 149.63 TWh of consumption in 2021.

Tesla Quarterly Results





Tesla reported its quarterly results yesterday: the automaker announced a profit of 2.26 billion dollars in the second quarter of the year and its report shows that is dealing with inflation and the general economic downturn (rising prices, from raw materials to logistics, increased fixed costs per car due to lockdowns in Shanghai), combined with crashing prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In the letter to investors, Tesla executives reveal that the company has sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings, adding $936 million in cash to its balance sheet. In the report, Tesla says that the value of his “digital assets” is now $218 million (which were around $1.2 billion in previous quarters).

In a call from Musk to Tesla investors, the tycoon addressed the crypto selloff, saying this should not be taken as “a verdict on Bitcoin.” According to his words, Tesla sold his Bitcoin because he was “concerned about overall liquidity of the company due to the new Covid closures in China” and that because of this, Tesla needed the cash. “We have not sold any of our Dogecoin,” Musk said.

To all this we must add that at the end of April, the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, sold billions of dollars in company stock to help pay for Twitter (a deal that has been a back-and-forth mess to the point that Twitter and Musk have to face each other in court because the tycoon wants to cancel the deal).