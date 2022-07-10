Musk-Twitter Plot Twist: Tesla CEO No Longer Wants To Buy, But Courts Might Still Force Him To

If Elon Musk was a Netflix characterno one would talk at this point of a ‘crisis’ in the streaming company, because we would all be too busy following the series about his life. This last season, at least, has been fast-paced and has left us with a [no del todo] unexpected cliffhanger in this season finale…

…after what Elon Musk will announce this weekend his withdrawal from the Twitter purchase process… and that the current director of the company has answered that will take you to court thus.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

As we saw in previous chapters…

The plot began [sólo] three months, when it became known that Elon ‘the richest man in the world’ Musk had secretly become the main shareholder of Twitter , a network that had previously been the object of his fierce criticism. Almost 10% of the company was now his.

From that moment on, everything happened very quickly.: He was named to the board of Twitter, there was talk of an illegal stock takeover on his part (which eventually resulted in a lawsuit against him), he resigned to join the company’s board… and we’re halfway through the season with a plot twist: Musk put on the table $44 billion to acquire all the shares of the company and became, in principle, its owner.

But, when it seemed that everything was doneand that we would soon witness the arrival of a presumed new era of Twitter full of editable tweets and algorithms without ideological bias, Musk surprised us, in mid-May, with the news that he and Twitter were going to ‘take a break’ and that temporarily paused the acquisition process.

The reason? That he suspected the company had lied by claiming that only 5% of their active users were fake or spam accounts.

Musk understood that, if the data was false, the purchase agreement was invalidated, but wanted to wait to assess Twitter’s explanations and/or be able to carry out an external audit. His reaction to the first explanations of Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, did not anticipate that the matter would be resolved quickly and amicably. Later, the thing continued to bog down after making the threat of his withdrawal explicit.

The billionaire alleges that Twitter made “false and misleading” statements when signing the agreement and that it has failed to provide him with the information he needs.

what a crazy script…

At this point, skeptical voices were beginning to rise they doubted that Musk had (or ever had) a real intention to acquire Twitter and disburse the promised 44,000 million. In any case, this was all a month ago, and for weeks there had been no news about it. Until Friday night (Spanish time), when Musk’s lawyers officially notified the US stock market regulator – the SEC – of his withdrawal of the purchase process.



Evolution of Twitter shares in recent days. (Google)

The point is that, a few minutes after this news was made public, two important things happened: Twitter shares plunged 9%and the president of Twitter, Bret Taylor, announced that the company’s Board of Directors was going to “undertake legal actions to carry out the purchase agreement […] at the price and conditions set with Mr. Musk” last April.

Controversy should be easy to resolve in court: if the information has been delivered, Twitter is right, and Musk will have to pay the promised amount. If not, Twitter is left composed and without a boyfriend, and with the shares collapsing in the Stock Market. But the matter is somewhat more complicated. Because Twitter has granted Musk access to the (huge) database that collects published tweets. So… is Musk lying?

And what about the parallel plots? All this catches Musk when it has just been discovered that he recently had twins along with one of his directives, which could constitute a violation of Tesla’s code of ethics.

Not necessarily, because the key to the disagreement is that it is not clear that said database allowsbased on the information it collects, identify the legitimacy of accounts who post these messages. But deep down, accepting or not accepting the latter enters into the realm of the subjective, and if this is doomed to be settled in court, we can prepare ourselves to see how the future of one of the main social networks in the world ends up depending on a long and complex legal process.

Do you really want to be owned by someone who doesn’t want to own you though? — Paul Graham (@paulg) July 8, 2022

What motivates each of the parties to act as they are acting? For some, Musk’s real problem in completing the Twitter acquisition is that would not have managed to gather enough investors to complete the 44,000 million dollars who signed

Added to this is the fact that said figure constituted a 50% premium on the value of the company at the time the offer was made (and now the percentage is much higher), which explains why its managers (Owed to their shareholders) they are so eager to endorse the company to someone that they no longer want to own it.